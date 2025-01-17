Emma Navarro vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Australian Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Emma Navarro vs Ons Jabeur

Date: January 18, 2025

Tournament: Australian Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (outdoor)

Prize Money: A$96,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Emma Navarro vs Ons Jabeur preview

Emma Navarro at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 8 Emma Navarro will square off against three-time Major finalist Ons Jabeur in the third round of the Australian Open 2025.

Navarro rallied from a set down to beat Peyton Stearns 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5 in the first round. She next took on Wang Xiyu for a spot in the third round. The match started with four consecutive service breaks, followed by a period of steady serving. The American upped the ante towards the end and bagged the last three games to take the opening set.

Wang initially squandered her lead in the second set but got back on track with another break of serve to capture the set. Navarro was on the verge of an early exit as she fell behind 4-2 in the deciding set. However, when push came to shove, she raised her level and swept the next four games for a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win.

Jabeur beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-3 in her opener to book a second-round date with Camila Osorio. The Tunisian secured an early break of serve but faltered when it was time to serve out the set at 5-4. While she dropped her serve when trying to close out the set, she bounced back by winning the next two games to clinch the set.

The second set started with five straight breaks of serve, with Jabeur coming out on top to lead 3-2. Osorio then served to stay in the contest at 5-3, and former World No. 2 broke her serve one last time to register a 7-5, 6-3 win.

Emma Navarro vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Jabeur leads Navarro 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous meeting at the Charleston Open 2022 in straight sets.

Emma Navarro vs Ons Jabeur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro

-130

+1.5 (-350)

Over 21.5 (-135)

Ons Jabeur

+100

-1.5 (+210)

Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Navarro vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Navarro has looked far from convicing for the past four months. Her win over Wang marks the first time that she won back-to-back matches since her semifinal run at last year's US Open. It was also her third win of the new season. She won 66 percent of her first serve points and hit 19 winners in contrast to 21 unforced errors.

Jabeur overcame an injury scare to beat Osorio in the previous round and improved her record to 6-2 this year. She struck 19 winners and committed 25 unforced errors. She previously beat Navarro quite comfortably when they faced off in Charleston three years ago.

Navarro was a rookie at that time and has improved a lot since then. She has fought tooth and nail to get this far. However, even with Jabeur's injury woes, she remains a dangerous foe to go up against. Given the American's shaky form, she could fall prey to her opponent's variety once again.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.

