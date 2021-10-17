Emma Raducanu answer fan question on the sidelines of Indian Wells, chooses scuba diving & skydiving over paragliding

The Tennis Channel recently shared a video of US Open champion Emma Raducanu, American teenager Coco Gauff, and Shelby Rogers responding to fan questions on the sidelines of the BNP Paribas Open. Hubert Hurkacz and Vasek Pospisil also appear in the video, which is nearly three minutes long.

The video opens with Raducanu responding to a fan asking her to choose between scuba diving, skydiving and paragliding. The 18-year-old was quick to select the first two options.

Other questions for the players included their preferred meal before matches and how they managed to do their laundry in the middle of tournaments.

Coco Gauff, who often travels with her parents, said that they do her laundry in case the tournaments do not offer the service.

"I'm lucky that my parents are nice to me and are willing to do my laundry," Gauff joked.

Shelby Rogers, meanwhile, said that there have been times when she has done her own laundry in bathtubs and sinks.

"Laundry in tournaments is usually super easy. You get a bag from the tournament that you can turn it in at the desk. Usually we are not doing our own laundry which is helpful but I've had my fair share of weeks where I'm washing things in the sink or the tub," Rogers said.

Hibert Hurkacz also featured in the video.

Responding to questions about pre-match meals, both Hubert Hurkacz and Vasek Pospisil said they preferred items with a high carbohydrate content that provided instant energy.

The Canadian elaborated by saying he prefers brown rice with some added protein, adding that he stays clear of sauces or anything too "heavy".

Emma Raducanu to return to action in Cluj-Napoca

Raducanu at the BNP Paribas Open.

Playing in her first tournament since lifting the US Open crown, Emma Raducanu made a second-round exit at the BNP Paribas Open. She suffered a straight-sets defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The youngster was scheduled to appear in Moscow this week in the 25th edition of the Kremlin Cup, but she recently released a statement announcing her withdrawal from the tournament.

In the statement, Raducanu said she had been forced to make some last-minute changes to her schedule, but expressed hope of playing in front of Russian fans next year.

"Unfortunately I've had to make a tournament schedule change and won't be able to play Moscow this year, but I hope to compete there and in front of the Russian fans next year," Raducanu said.

Raducanu said she was looking forward to returning to the Tour in a couple of weeks. The Brit is scheduled to play in the inaugural edition of the Transylvania Open later this month. The tournament also features her childhood idol Simona Halep and fellow Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza.

"I look forward to returning to the tour in the next couple of weeks," the 18-year-old added.

Transylvania Open @TransylvaniaOpn There are now three Grand Slam singles champions in our main draw 🤩Talk about a magic week 🪄 #TO2021 There are now three Grand Slam singles champions in our main draw 🤩Talk about a magic week 🪄#TO2021 https://t.co/wqjB7Z3AY7

