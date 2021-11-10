Emma Raducanu confirms appointment of Torben Beltz as new coach, says she's "very excited" to begin her partnership with the German

Emma Raducanu has confirmed German Torben Beltz will be her new coach for the 2022 season. The Brit made the announcement during a press conference at the Upper Austria Ladies Open in Linz.

Raducanu's 2021 season ended with a second-round loss to Wang Xinyu, who prevailed in a marathon three-setter. The Brit showcased tremendous fighting spirit, but could not find the answers to her Chinese opponent's powerful ball-striking on the day.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Raducanu lauded Wang for playing "extremely well" and maintaining her level throughout. The Brit, who suffered a hip spasm towards the end of the clash, added that she was "proud" of the way she fought in the encounter.

"I thought Xinyu played extremely well, especially in that first set, and I'm proud of the way I fought to try to get back into the match," Raducanu said. "Everything was going her way and she was playing extremely well, so a lot of credit to her for keeping that level out there on the court.

"In the third set, I had a hip spasm in the first point of that game and from there I was just fighting to try to stay in it," she added.

Raducanu at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open.

Shifting her focus to her upcoming partnership with Torben Beltz, Raducanu said she was excited to work with the German. The Brit further described Beltz as a "positive" person and "experienced" coach.

Beltz has plenty of experience at the highest level on the WTA Tour, having coached former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber. Raducanu was quick to acknowledge that fact, saying Beltz's experience would definitely come in handy.

"It's obviously a great privilege to be working with such an experienced coach," said Raducanu. "I'm definitely very excited to work with him throughout the pre-season and into next year. Things are looking up, it's a very positive feeling."

"Obviously he has worked with Kerber, who is such a great player and won three Slams," she continued. "I think that experience definitely helps with someone as inexperienced as me. He's also a really positive, cheerful guy who brings great energy to the team and I think that's also important."

Raducanu split with former coach Andrew Richardson following her US Open triumph.

"I have learnt how much I have to develop" - Emma Raducanu after ending 2021 season

Emma Raducanu at the BNP Paribas Open.

During the press conference, Emma Raducanu also briefly reflected on her 2021 season, saying she was pleased with the progress she had made. The youngster added that she has gained experience playing at the highest level, and also discovered areas of her game that could use improvement going forward.

“A lot has happened this year,” Raducanu said. “Where I was in January, February, March, I would have taken it."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I have learnt how much room I have to develop physically and what playing on the tour week in week out actually needs," she added, "Because clearly my body is still trying to get up to speed.”

Edited by Arvind Sriram