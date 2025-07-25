Emma Raducanu: Dark horse or genuine contender for US Open 2025?

Emma Raducanu is through to the quarterfinals of the Citi Open this week. She defeated Naomi Osaka in the last round, 6-4, 6-2.Raducanu entered Washington after a third-round exit in London. She started her campaign with a splendid win against Marta Kostyuk and then defeated Naomi Osaka in the second round.The Brit is through to her second quarterfinal in the last two months and third overall this year. She also reached the last eight at the Queen's Club and Miami tournaments in 2025.With the US Open on the cards, critics will have high expectations from the youngster, who won the Major in 2021. After a hectic period over the last few years, she looks poised to make a significant impact on tour.On that note, let's analyse Raducanu's chances in detail for the US Open this year.Raducanu may have struggled to impress on clay, but has been decent on hard courts this year. Apart from a quarterfinal run in Miami, she also reached the third round of the Australian Open. Despite a valiant effort against Iga Swiatek, the Pole defeated her in straight sets.The 22-year-old will make her fourth appearance at the US Open next month. After winning the title in 2021, she has yet to register a win at the event. Radcuanu was eliminated by Alize Cornet in 2022 and Sofia Kenin in 2024.While the graph has been positive for the Brit in the last few months, she still has to dig deep to enter the second week in New York. As per her current ranking, she is most likely to face a top-10 opponent in the third round of the US Open.Despite getting off to a strong start at the Majors, Raducanu couldn't hurdle past opponents like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka this year. She fell to the Pole in Melbourne and Paris, and the Belarusian humbled her in London.The upcoming WTA 1000 events in Canada and Cincinnati will give a realistic picture of Raducanu's form at the highest level. For the moment, she should be able to gain momentum by reaching the finals in Washington and winning her first title in almost four years on tour.&quot;I'm really proud of how I managed my service games&quot; - Emma Raducanu on beating four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi OsakaRaducanu at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 - Source: GettyEmma Raducanu scored one of the biggest wins of her career in the second round of the Citi Open. She eliminated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.Here's what the Brit said after her match.&quot;I thought it was going to be a really difficult match. Naomi has won four Slams, been world No 1, she's so dangerous and on the hard courts I think she's particularly comfortable so I knew I'd have to play really well and manage my service games, which I'm really proud of how I did. I'm really pleased with how I handled the ball speed and the conditions,&quot; Emma Raducanu said&quot;If you float the second serve Naomi will crunch it and you'll be behind in the point, I had to trust my abilities on the second serve and I went for it and I think there was just the one double fault at the end. I think it was a really difficult match before I went on court, I knew I'd have to play really well,&quot; she addedRaducanu won 74% of her first serve points and held her serve at all times against Osaka. She only faced two break points during the entire match against the Japanese contender.Emma Raducanu will take on Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals of the Citi OpenEmma Raducanu at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: GettyEmma Raducanu will now take on Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open. She leads the head-to-head against the Greek 3-0 and defeated her most recently in the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships.While Raducanu edged past Osaka, Sakkari took out the second seed Emma Navarro in the last round. She outfoxed the American in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6(1).Here's what Raducanu said about her next opponent:&quot;We've played a few times, I think the conditions really suit her, she enjoys playing her, she took out the second seed yesterday so she's in great form,&quot; Emma Raducanu concludedRaducanu has a chance to reach her first semifinal of the year at the Citi Open. She has failed to pass this stage on her previous two attempts in Washington.