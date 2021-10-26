Emma Raducanu feels she went from "zero to the top" in no time, says "everyone should be a little patient" with her

Emma Raducanu will return to action at the Transylvania Open this week. The 18-year-old, who stunned the tennis world by lifting the US Open trophy last month, is still looking for her first win on the WTA Tour.

Raducanu has had an eventful few weeks since lifting her maiden Grand Slam trophy. She recently split from the coach who led her to Slam glory in New York and then suffered an early exit at Indian Wells.

Speaking to the media ahead of her first-round encounter, Raducanu called for "patience" and said she needed "a little bit of time" to rediscover her best form.

Raducanu admitted that despite all the recent changes she has experienced, she still feels like she is the "same person."

"I don't think there is any pressure on me," Raducanu was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "I feel like everyone should just be a little patient with me. I am going to find my tennis, I just need a little bit of time."

"I feel like I am the same person. I still go out there, approaching the same as before," she continued. "I am really enjoying my tennis right now. I feel it will be in a great place."

Highlighting her rapid rise from "zero to the top," Raducanu admitted that she was still learning to adjust to her status as a Grand Slam champion.

"Patience is key," Raducanu said. "Because, as I said, there are a lot of lows, where you learn about your game. You adjust to each level gradually."

"I kind of went from zero to the top of the game. So, it's obviously going to take some time to adjust and adapt but hopefully with some good work I will be able to do that," she added.

"I am really excited for the next chapter" - Emma Raducanu

During the interaction, Emma Raducanu also spoke about her future, saying her experience over the last few weeks has prepared her to handle the "ups and downs" that come with being a professional athlete.

The Brit added that she was looking forward to playing a full season on the WTA Tour in 2022.

"In the long term, I know it will be up and down," Raducanu said. "The past few weeks I have learned a lot about myself."

"I am really excited for the next chapter," she added. "This end of the season and the next year I can play on the tour, like a full year, and that is the most exciting thing.

Raducanu will begin her campaign in Cluj-Napoca against Polona Hercog.

