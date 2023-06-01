British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu has parted ways with coach Sebastian Sachs. She's embarking on the search for her sixth coach in just two years following her recent split.

The 20-year-old, ranked 107th in the world, was last seen competing at the 2023 Stuttgart Open. She has since been forced to sideline her career temporarily due to wrist and ankle surgeries, effectively ruling her out of the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships.

Taking to Twitter, the Brit expressed her appreciation for Sachs' coaching and conveyed her well wishes for his future endeavors.

"I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards," Emma Raducanu said.

Raducanu's partnership with Sachs, who previously guided Belinda Bencic to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, began in December and their only Grand Slam together was the 2023 Australian Open. In Melbourne, the Brit bowed out in the second round.

In her remarkable rise to prominence, the youngster has experienced a series of coaching transitions. Her alliance with Sachs was her fifth coaching change in two years. She was first assisted by Nigel Sears, whom she switched out for Andrew Richardson a couple of months later. Richardson, most notably, played a pivotal role in her title-winning run at the 2021 US Open.

Raducanu also partnered with Torben Beltz, the long-time mentor of veteran Angelique Kerber, and Dmitry Tursunov, who is known to be an experienced coach at the WTA level. The Russian has worked with top-level players such as Anett Kontaveit, Elena Vesnina and Aryna Sabalenka.

During her journey, the 20-year-old has also turned to experienced coaches like Jeremy Bates and Iain Bates, who serves as the head of women's tennis at the LTA, for temporary guidance.

Emma Raducanu to attend the Hangzhou International Tennis Masters Tournament in China

BNP Paribas Open - Day 8 Emma Raducanu

Despite her ongoing recovery from multiple surgeries, Emma Raducanu is set to make an appearance at the Hangzhou International Tennis Masters Tournament in China later this month.

The 20-year-old won't participate in any tennis-related activities but will travel to China for the event, which takes place from June 22nd to 25th at the Olympic Sports Centre in Hangzhou. She will be joined by esteemed players such as Carlos Moya, Marat Safin, Juan Martin del Potro, and David Ferrer.

It is worth noting that Raducanu has a personal connection to China, as she is half-Chinese through her mother and is fluent in Mandarin. In the past, she expressed her enthusiasm for returning to the country, mentioning her desire to visit her relatives and family in Shenyang.

The recent news of relaxed quarantine restrictions in China heightened the youngster's excitement about attending the exhibition event.

“It was amazing news when I saw that the quarantine restrictions were being lifted, So, I really hope to come. I’d definitely go back to Shenyang and see my relatives, see my family," Emma Raducanu said.

