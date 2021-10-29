Emma Raducanu gifts US Open trophy to LTA as "a token of appreciation", says she is yet to see it

Emma Raducanu has revealed that she gave her US Open trophy to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the governing body for tennis in the UK, as a "token of appreciation" for all their support.

Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam after defeating Leylah Fernandez in the final in New York, said she is yet to see the trophy as it was being shipped directly to the National Tennis Center in London.

"I just thought it was a nice gift and a nice moment," Raducanu said during an on-court interview after her second-round win over Ana Bogdan at the Transylvania Open. "I think they've (LTA) done a lot for me so it was just a token of appreciation. A special one."

"I haven't actually seen it," the youngster continued. "I got it shipped straight to the NTC so I can't wait to go. I don't know if it's there right now, but that's the address."

Raducanu explained that the LTA had played a "huge role" in her development at a young age and that the trophy was a "little gift."

"I just thought the LTA had done so much for me and I just wanted them to have it as a sign for everything they had done for me through the young ages," Raducanu said. "They played a huge role in my development so it's a little gift."

In response to Raducanu's announcement, the LTA posted a video of the youngster's on-court interview on social media, saying they were taking "good care" of the trophy.

Raducanu is travelling with her father Ian.

Emma Raducanu traveled to Cluj-Napoca for the Transylvania Open with her father, who is Romanian. The 18-year-old said it was great to have him in her box getting to experience "a bit of success" after missing out in New York.

Raducanu also revealed that she plans on visiting her grandmother, who lives in Bucharest, after the conclusion of the Transylvania Open.

"Now he can really experience how it is after a bit of success and enjoy it," Raducanu said. "He wouldn't travel too much with me usually but because it is Romania he had to come. He wasn't going to miss the opportunity."

"It is great to have him here with me having gone through my whole journey and then not be with me in New York when that special experience happened."

Raducanu will take on fellow teenager Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals on Friday.

