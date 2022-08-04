Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule| Citi Open 2022 2nd round

Second seed Emma Raducanu will lock horns with Colombian Camila Osorio on Thursday in the round of 16 at the Citi Open. The British No. 1 will fight for her place in the third round at 12:00 PM local time (5:00 PM UK time).

The defending US Open champion, playing in her first Citi Open, crashed out of the doubles event. She and her partner Clara Tauson were shown the gate by third seeds Lucie Hradecka and Monica Niculescu and lost 4-6, 1-6.

The Brit later recovered well to win her singles game against qualifier Louisa Chirico. The 19-year old had it easy as she got the better of her opponent 6-4, 6-2.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Emma Raducanu Fans @RaducanuNews against Camila Osorio



The match is scheduled 2nd on Stadium and the OOP begins at 12.00 PM local time (5.00 PM time)



#Raducanu | #EmmaRaducanu | #CitiOpen Emma is back in action on Thursday at the @CitiOpen against Camila OsorioThe match is scheduled 2nd on Stadium and the OOP begins at 12.00 PM local time (5.00 PMtime) Emma is back in action on Thursday at the @CitiOpen 🇺🇸🌸 against Camila Osorio 🇨🇴The match is scheduled 2nd on Stadium and the OOP begins at 12.00 PM local time (5.00 PM 🇬🇧 time)#Raducanu | #EmmaRaducanu | #CitiOpen https://t.co/OlxfsZIUPX

Emma Raducanu is currently participating at the Citi Open. The annual combined ATP/WTA tournament is held on hardcourts at the the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park in Washington DC

Raducanu has not been in her best form since her sensational win at last year's US Open. The teenager will be very eager to gain some confidence ahead of her title defense at the final Grand Slam of the year.

The tournament in the US capital has hosted some of the greats in the past. In the men's singles category, American Olympic gold medalist winner Andre Agassi holds the record of winning the most titles (5) while also retaining the record for most finals (6).

Magdaléna Rybáriková of Slovakia, holds the record for most titles (2) and co-holds the record for most finals (2) with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova among women.

Other notable past winners of the coveted title include Jannik Sinner, Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev, Andy Roddick, Juan Martin Del Potro and others.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Three

Emma Raducanu's second-round opponent is Camila Osorio. The 20-year-old has never gone past the third round of any Grand Slam in her career. She achieved a career-high ranking of No. 33 in April 2022. The Colombian had a very successful junior career, winning the US Open in 2019.

Osorio started off her year with a first-round loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open. She made the quarterfinals at the WTA 250 tournament in Mexico. Her greatest achievement of the year came at the Monterrey Open, where she reached the final and lost to Leylah Fernandez in a tough three-setter.

Citi Open @CitiOpen



Camila Osorio spoils Sofia Kenin’s comeback match with a gutsy 7-6, 6-1 win



#CitiOpen Victory for OsorioCamila Osorio spoils Sofia Kenin’s comeback match with a gutsy 7-6, 6-1 win Victory for Osorio 🙌🇨🇴 Camila Osorio spoils Sofia Kenin’s comeback match with a gutsy 7-6, 6-1 win 👊💥#CitiOpen https://t.co/fdVTendFzN

She reached the second round of the Citi Open after her win over 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin. Despite a shaky start in the opening set, Osorio managed to close it out and win the second comfortably to win 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 against the American.

Emma Raducanu vs Camila Osorio match schedule

Raducanu and Osorio will sweat it out at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, USA.

Match timing: 12:00 PM local time / 5 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST

Date: 04 August 2022.

Emma Raducanu vs Camila Osorio streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on these respective channels and sites :-

USA: Tennis channel and MSG network

UK: Amazon Prime Video

Australia: beIN Sports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far