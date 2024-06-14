Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and other details | Nottingham Open 2024, QF

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu is slowly picking up form at the ongoing Nottingham Open. The Brit overcame Ukraine's Daria Snigur in the previous round. Raducanu secured a comprehensive victory, losing just four games.

In the quarterfinals, Raducanu will face compatriot Francesca Jones, who has already caused an upset in the tournament by knocking eighth seed Caroline Dolehide out in the opening round.

Here are the details regarding the Brits' quarterfinal match.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is currently participating at the Nottingham Open which is part of the WTA 250 series.

Rothesay Open Nottingham - Day Four

The 2024 edition of the tournament is the 16th one for the women while the men are playing in the 28th edition. It is one of the early grass court tournaments on the WTA calendar that helps the players prepare themselves for the big prize at the Wimbledon Championships. The tournament is hosted at the Nottingham Tennis Center.

Home favorite Katie Boulter won the tournament in 2023. She defeated compatriot Jodi Burrage in the final.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

The quarterfinal is set to be played between two home favorites. Raducanu will be taking on Francesca Jones for a semifinal berth at the tournament. Barring her historic triumph at the 2021 US Open, Raducanu is yet to win another title on the tour.

Rothesay Open Nottingham - Day Four

Her opponent, Jones is a player who is still finding her footing on the WTA Tour. She mostly plays at challenger events and at qualifiers to get to the main draws of WTA events, apart from the Majors.

Jones has only qualified for the main draw of the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2021 as of yet. She lost to Shelby Rogers and Coco Gauff respectively in the opening rounds of those Majors.

Emma Raducanu vs Francesca Jones match schedule

Fixture: (Quarterfinal) Emma Raducanu vs Francesca Jones

Date: June 14, 2024

Time: TBD

Emma Raducanu vs Francesca Jones streaming details

The quarterfinal clash between Emma Raducanu and Francesca Jones will be telecast on the following channels in the respective countries.

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

TVE - Spain

Tennis Channel - India

Audiences will also have the option of accessing the broadcast by availing the services of WTA's streaming platform, WTA TV.

