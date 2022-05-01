Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022

Ninth seed Emma Raducanu booked her place in the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6(3), 6-0 win over Tereza Martincova. The US Open champion had it tough in the opening set but was all over the Czech in the second.

Raducanu's win comes shortly after she had her longest run in any competition this season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

The 19-year-old will now face Marta Kostyuk for a place in the last 16 of the Madrid Open. The Ukrainian beat Denmark's Clara Tauson 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is currently competing at the Madrid Open, which is one of the biggest events on the WTA tour.

Eight players have won the WTA 1000 event since its inception in 2009. Petra Kvitova has won the competition thrice, more than any other woman. Serena Williams and Simona Halep have each won the tournament twice.

This is Raducanu's first appearance at the Madrid Open.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Marta Kostyuk has won only six out of 13 matches this season

Raducanu will face Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the second round of the Madrid Open. This will be the second meeting between the two, with the latter leading the head-to-head 1-0. Kostyuk beat the Brit 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of last year's Transylvania Open.

Kostyuk has won only six matches this season and is currently ranked 60th in the world.

Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk match schedule

Raducanu's second-round match against Kostyuk will be the third one to take place at the Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario on Sunday. The match is scheduled to start at approximately 4:15 pm local time.

Match timing: 4:15 pm local time / 2:15 pm GMT / 10:15 am ET / 7:45 pm IST

Date: 1 May, 2022

Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk streaming details

Viewers from the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, the match will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK fans can follow the match on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

