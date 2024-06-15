Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Rothesay Open 2024, SF

Emma Raducanu will take on third seed Katie Boulter in an all-English clash in the semifinals of the 2024 Rothesay Open on Saturday, June 15.

Raducanu has been in scintillating form so far in Nottingham and is yet to drop a set. She opened with a 6-1, 6-4 rout against Ena Shibahara in the first round. She carried that good momentum into her second round, sealing another routine 6-2, 6-2 win over Daria Snigur. Francesca Jones, her quarterfinal opponent, was forced to withdraw before the start of their encounter, hence guaranteeing the former US Open champion a place in her first semifinal at the event.

The Brit is now just one win away from her first-ever grasscourt final and just the second final of her career, the other being her successful title run at the US Open back in 2021.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Emma Raducanu is currently taking part in the 2024 Rothesay Open in Nottingham, UK. The tournament comes under the WTA 250 series and is played annually in June on grass courts in the lead-up to the Wimbledon Championships.

Raducanu debuted at the event back in 2021, losing in the first round to compatriot Harriet Dart. She played the following year too but was forced to retire at 3-4 in the first set. She currently holds a 4-2 W/L record at the venue.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Katie Boulter at the 2024 Rothesay Open

Emma Raducanu will lock horns with compatriot and third seed Katie Boulter in the last four. Boulter has had a breakthrough season so far. She sits pretty with a 19-10 match record this season along with the title in San Diego.

Boulter opened her campaign with an impressive three-set comeback victory over compatriot Harriet Dart. Her second-round encounter was much more routine against Rebecca Marino, as she sealed a 6-4, 6-3 win. She put together another fine display against fifth-seed Magdalena Frech in the last eight, setting up an emphatic 6-2, 6-4 win.

Boulter leads Raducanu 1-0 in their head-to-head, having won their only previous meeting in the 2019 W25 Solapur Tournament.

Emma Raducanu vs Katie Boulter match schedule

Emma Raducanu vs Katie Boulter's semifinal encounter is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 15. They will be up second on center court after Ons Jabeur and Karolina Pliskova's encounter.

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: TBA

Emma Raducanu vs Katie Boulter streaming details

Fans can catch Emma Raducanu vs Katie Boulter's match-up and the rest of the 2024 Rothesay Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN & TVA

India - Tennis Channel.