Emma Raducanu says US Open win is "gradually sinking in", backs Lewis Hamilton to triumph in F1 championship fight

US Open champion Emma Raducanu recently spoke to Dubai-based radio station Dubai Eye 103.8 about a number of topics, including her triumph in New York, her love for Formula One and her goals for the 2022 season.

Raducanu burst onto the scene at Wimbledon, where she reached the fourth round on her Grand Slam debut. She then shocked the tennis world at the US Open, where she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the history of the Open Era.

Her performances during the second half of the season lifted her to a career-high ranking of 19.

Reflecting on her rapid rise, Raducanu said her achievements this season were "gradually sinking in."

"It feels pretty special to have achieved that," said Raducanu. "I feel like it's gradually sinking in but I think it's gonna take a long time to really, believe what has happened but, I'm already looking ahead to training hard into next year.

Raducanu revealed she was looking forward to making further improvements in the 2022 season.

"It's going to be my first full calendar year on tour so I'm just really looking forward to learning and trying to improve and get better," she added.

"For me, next year is all about improving and learning. I only played six months of the calendar last year, so I am going to a lot of new tournaments for the first time. So, I'm just going to look to improve and at the end of 2022, I want to look back and see that I have made gains. I know that over time, after I have put a couple of years in training and getting consistency, the results will come."

The 19-year-old Brit is currently in Abu Dhabi, where the final race of the 2021 F1 season will take place. Raducanu, who is a huge motor racing fan, said she is rooting for compatriot Lewis Hamilton to pip Max Verstappen and win a record eighth world title on Sunday.

"It's too tight to call but I think I am rooting for Lewis," said Raducanu.

"It's an incredible lineup out there" - Emma Raducanu on the field for the Mubadala World Tennis Championships

Raducanu plays Bencic on Wednesday

Emma Raducanu is set to compete at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships next week. The Brit will take on Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in the lone women's match of the exhibition tournament.

The duo faced each other in the quarterfinals of the US Open, where the Brit triumphed in straight sets.

Raducanu said she was looking forward to locking horns with Bencic once again after their battle in New York.

"Belinda is a really good opponent, I mean, she won the Olympic gold this year," said the teenager. "We played each other in New York and that was a very, very difficult match. I'm sure it's going to be a tough match (on Wednesday) and am looking forward to it. "

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are part of the men's draw in Abu Dhabi, and Raducanu expressed her delight at the opportunity to share the court with two greats of the men's game.

"It's an incredible lineup out there, with the men; Andy and Rafa playing out there is very incredible," she said.

Edited by Arvind Sriram