Emma Raducanu splits from coach weeks after US Open win, says she needs someone with more experience to guide her to next level 

Emma Raducanu has split from coach Andrew Richardson just two weeks after her historic US Open triumph. The 18-year-old, who became the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam, had partnered with Richardson right before Wimbledon this year.

Raducanu elaborated on her surprise decision, saying she felt Richardson was the right fit for her back in July, when she was ranked around 200 in the world.

However, following her win at Flushing Meadows, Raducanu now finds herself inside the top 25. The youngster said her decision to part with Richardson was down to her sudden rise in the rankings and a need to be paired with someone with more Tour-level experience.

"Where I was at after Wimbledon, I was ranked around 200 in the world and at the time I thought Andrew would be a great coach to trial so we went to the States," Raducanu was quoted as saying by British media. "But never did I even dream of winning the US Open and having the run I did and now I'm ranked 22 in the world, which is pretty crazy to me."

"I feel like at this stage in my career, and playing the top players in the world, I realised I really need someone right now that has had that WTA Tour experience at the high levels, which means that I'm looking for someone who has been at that level and knows what it takes," she added.

Raducanu is currently in her first full season on the WTA Tour. The 2021 US Open was only her second main draw appearance at a Grand Slam event.

The youngster said her unfamiliarity with the competitive tour made it important for her to have someone who has been through the process before and could "guide" her through it.

"And especially right now because I'm so new to it, I really need someone to guide me who's already been through that," Radcuanu added.

Raducanu did not reveal any information on who her new coach could be.

Emma Raducanu plays tennis with Kate Middleton at homecoming event

Emma Raducanu made an appearance at a homecoming event hosted by the LTA at the National Tennis Center on Friday. The Brit was spotted sharing the court with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Organized to celebrate Britain's success at the US Open, the event also featured Joe Salisbury, the US Open men's and mixed doubles champion, as well as Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, who lifted the Wheelchair doubles trophy.

Middleton partnered with Raducanu for a doubles match before posing for photographs with all the winners. The Duchess of Cambridge, a tennis enthusiast herself, congratulated the players on their "amazing" achievement.

"Amazing guys, honestly, congratulations to all of you - it's seriously impressive," Kate Middleton told the US Open winners. "It's been so nice for all of you to come back here in your home country to celebrate back home."

