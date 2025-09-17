  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Korea Open
  Emma Raducanu in tears, spotted crying at Korea Open in bizarre scenes during 1R clash vs Jaqueline Christian

Emma Raducanu in tears, spotted crying at Korea Open in bizarre scenes during 1R clash vs Jaqueline Christian

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Sep 17, 2025 14:16 GMT
Emma Raducanu at the Korea Open - Image Source: Getty
Emma Raducanu at the Korea Open - Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu was spotted crying during her first round match at the Korea Open. She defeated Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Raducanu entered Seoul after a third-round exit in New York. After crusing past Ena Shibahara and Janice Tjen in the first two rounds, she was eliminated by Elena Rybakina in the third.

The Brit looked visibly frustrated in the first set against Cristian at the Korea Open. After struggling with tough conditions in Seoul and playing some long railles on court, she lost her composure early on.

Raducanu has raised her level this year after constant criticism on tour. Apart from quarterfinal runs in Queen's Club and Miami, she also reached the last four in Washington.

The 22-year-old spoke about her victory against Cristian and felt relieved to come out on top.

"Super happy to have won today,” said Emma Raducanu in her on-court interview. “It hasn’t been easy, I feel like I’ve played this match the last three days. To have pulled through after waiting, I’m super pleased with how I came through."
The Brit also spoke about her opponent and credited her for putting up a stern challenge in this bout.

“Jaqueline is a really tough opponent and had great results recently. Tough conditions, very slow, long rallies, long points, so happy to have gotten through," Emma Raducanu added

Emma Raducanu will take on Barbora Krejcikova in the second round of the Korea Open 2025

Raducanu at the Korea Open Tennis - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Raducanu at the Korea Open Tennis - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu will lock horns with Barbora Krejcikova in the second round of the Korea Open. She has never faced the Czech in the past.

While Raducanu edged past Cristian, Krejcikova defeated Back Da-Yeon in the first-round. She humbled the youngster in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

Krejcikova has had a difficult season so far. She missed the few months due to injury and returned at the Strasbourg International in May.

The Czech has since registered quarterfinal runs in Eastbourne and New York. She also reached the last 16 in Cincinnati, but lost to Jasmine Paolini in straight sets.

Krejcikova is also a part of the doubles competition in Seoul alongside Katerina Siniakova. The duo will face Hsieh Su-Wei and Jacqueline Cristian in the first round.

Raducanu and Krejcikova are scheduled to play on Thursday in the afternoon session. The winner of this round will take on either either Maya Joint or Clara Tauson in the last four.

Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

