Emma Raducanu vs Zhu Lin preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips | Ningbo Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Zhu Lin

Date: October 13, 2025

Tournament: Ningbo Open

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Ningbo Tennis Centre

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Raducanu vs Zhu Lin preview

Emma Raducanu will take on Zhu Lin in the round of 32 of the Ningbo Open on Monday, October 13.

Raducanu is one of the few Grand Slam champions playing in the tournament. The past two years have not been very kind to Raducanu, as she has had to battle injury problems. She lost in the second round of the French Open and the third round of both Wimbledon and the US Open.

On the other hand, Lin lost in the first round of both Wimbledon and the US Open this year. She had reached a career-high ranking of world No. 31 in 2023, but it has plummeted since, and she is ranked outside the top 200 at the moment. The Chinese will try to make her home-advantage count in this tournament.

Emma Raducanu vs Zhu Lin head-to-head

The two players have not played each other so far. Hence, their head-to-head is tied at 0-0 at the moment.

Emma Raducanu vs Zhu Lin odds

Emma Raducanu vs Zhu Lin prediction

Raducanu is easily the more fancied player of the two. Her US Open triumph seems to be a distant memory now, but the Brit has been among the world's best. In comparison, Lin has been inside the top 50 but has never really gone close to winning a Grand Slam.

Lin is a gritty player, but Raducanu should hold the upper hand in baseline exchanges with her. The Brit has powerful groundstrokes, which should test the Chinese's ability to stay in the rally by withstanding them.

However, Lin has a decent serve, and Raducanu might not find it easy to break her. Overall, it can be said that Raducanu will have a real advantage going into the match. Lin might find it difficult to win a set in the match on Monday. She will have to play really well to make a match of it against the Brit.

Pick: Raducanu to win in straight sets

Emma Raducanu vs Zhu Lin betting tips

Tip 1 - Result - Raducanu to win in straight sets

Tip 2 - Match to have at least 15 games

