Ons Jabeur's journey at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix came to a heartbreaking end on Saturday, April 22. She was forced to retire during her semifinal against Iga Swiatek due to a calf injury.

Swiatek led 3-0 in the opening set before the Tunisian looked in pain and later retired from the match. The Pole thus booked her place in the final of the WTA 500 event and now leads 3-2 in the head-to-head against Jabeur.

After retiring from the match, Ons Jabeur apologized to the crowd, claiming that she didn't know what happened that led to her injury. She also thanked the spectators for turning up and said that she would try to return to Stuttgart next season.

"I'm sorry guys I really tried, it's just, for a point, I don't know what happened. I was really excited to play Iga today. It's always fun matchup between us and seeing that the stadium was full, I just really appreciate it and I wish her the best of luck for the finals," Ons Jabeur said.

"I'm sorry guys, I really tried to run but Iga never makes it easy. So, thank you guys for coming and hopefully next time I come back to Stuttgart," she added.

Iga Swiatek sent her best wishes to Jabeur on her Instagram stories, writing:

You're a champ @onsjabeur. Hope to see you on court very soon."

Following Jabeur's retirement, Swiatek will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Sunday. It will be a rematch of last year's final at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, which Swiatek won 6-2, 6-2.

The Belarusian booked her place in the title clash on Sunday by beating Anastasia Potapova 6-1, 6-2.

"I will be running tests and do everything I can to come back soon"- Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur in action at the Porsche Tennix Grand Prix

Ons Jabeur wrote on social media that she was sad to not be able to carry on with the match and that she would run tests on her calf.

"Deeply sad that I was unable to continue the match today. Thank you everyone for your love and support it really means a lot to me. I will be running tests and do everything I can to come back soon," Jabeur wrote.

Jabeur is now in danger of missing out on the Madrid Open, which she won last year by beating Jessica Pegula in the final.

