Erste Bank Open 2019, Dominic Thiem vs Diego Schwartzman Final: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live stream details and more

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem can finally dream of lifting the trophy at home, having reached the final at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna for the first time in 10 appearances. And he had to do it the hard way after coming back from a set down against a spirited and in-form Matteo Berrettini. The vociferous crowd support lifted the Austrian when he was in dire need of some support and he rode on it to complete a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 comeback victory over the Italian in 2 hours 34 minutes and clinch his berth in the summit clash.

The win is yet another testimony to how well the World No. 5 has been performing on the hardcourts this year. Starting out majorly as a clay-court exponent, Thiem's massive improvement and increased comfort level on other surfaces have been visible this year, resulting in title wins at the Indian Wells Masters and China Open.

Standing between him and his first ever Vienna crown is a very familiar opponent. World No. 15 Diego Schwartzman has met the two-time French Open runner-up six times and has managed a couple of wins over the Austrian, with his last victory coming at his home in Buenos Aires earlier this year.

Schwartzman has won a solitary title this year and clearly knows how to trouble his higher-ranked opponent. The Argentine has played some solid tennis throughout the week as reflected by his wins over second seed Karen Khachanov, Sam Querrey and fourth seed Gael Monfils. In his semi-final over Monfils, he conceded only five games in a commanding display that showed his high level of confidence.

And that breezy 1-hour-15-minute-win could actually put him at an advantage against Thiem who might be feeling some effects of his long marathon from last night, even though on paper, the Austrian is the favourite in this face-off.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Erste Bank Open:

Tournament name: Erste Bank Open

Date: 21 October - 27 October 2019

Category: ATP World Tour 500

Location: Vienna, Austria

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (1) Dominic Thiem vs (5) Diego Schwartzman at 6:30 pm IST on Sunday, October 27, 2019

Where to watch the Erste Bank Open in India?

The Erste Bank Open will be telecast on Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Erste Bank Open:

Erste Bank Open live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showing the matches.