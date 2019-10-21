Erste Bank Open 2019, Vienna: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live stream details and more

Dominic Thiem

After a highly consistent season that saw him lift as many as four trophies, Dominic Thiem will return to his home in Vienna as the top seed and the biggest attraction at the Super 500 tournament this week. Out of the four titles, two were on hardcourts which proved the French Open runner-up's prowess on surfaces other than clay.

His most recent success came in Beijing at the beginning of this month and that surely has boosted his confidence ahead of the Erste Bank Open, where he is seeking his first trophy in 10 appearances.

However, it won't be an easy route for the home favourite. With former champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as his first-round opponent, the World No.5 needs to be on guard and put his best foot forward.

The only other seed in his quarter of the draw is eighth seed Borna Coric, but Thiem has to be wary of the in-form Denis Shapovalov who won his maiden ATP Tour title in Stockholm on Sunday.

Leading the bottom half of the draw is second seed Karen Khachanov. With fifth seed Diego Schwartzman in his quarter, the Russian needs to be at his flawless best to get past the Argentine. The two are locked at 1-1 in their head-to-head record with both those meetings happening on hardcourts. So a thrilling quarter-final showdown between the two is on the cards.

Matteo Berrettini is seeded third at this tournament in what has been his career-best season. The Italian is currently eighth in the ATP Race to London and would like to consolidate his position in the hope of qualifying for the gala season-ender for the very first time in his career. However, an opening round encounter with Kyle Edmund could prove to be tricky.

Fourth seed Gael Monfils kicks off his campaign against Austrian wildcard Dennis Novak. The Frenchman has to deal with a couple of quality players packed in his quarter, namely Feliciano Lopez and Gilles Simon, apart from seventh seed Guido Pella.

Moscow winner Andrey Rublev, US Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov and Milos Raonic are some of the other names who can shake things up at the Austrian capital.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Erste Bank Open

Tournament name: Erste Bank Open

Advertisement

Date: 21 October - 27 October 2019

Category: ATP World Tour 500

Location: Vienna, Austria

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Where to watch the Erste Bank Open in India?

The Erste Bank Open will be telecast on Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Erste Bank Open:

Erste Bank Open live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showing the matches.