Estoril Open 2022: Dominic Thiem vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (WC) Dominic Thiem vs Benjamin Bonzi.

Date: 26 April 2022.

Tournament: Estoril Open 2022.

Round: First Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Clube de Ténis do Estoril.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Dominic Thiem vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

Thiem at the 2021 French Open.

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem will take on Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the 2022 Estoril Open on Tuesday.

Thiem suffered a wrist injury in June 2021 and was out of action until recently. He made his comeback at a Challenger event in late March, but lost in the first round to Pedro Cachin in straight sets. The 28-year-old then tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to withdraw from the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Thiem's first ATP tournament was last week's Serbia Open. Up against John Millman in the opening round, the Austrian put up a fight, but the lack of match practice was visible as he lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

He will continue his comeback at the Estoril Open, hoping to gather some momentum ahead of Roland Garros.

Millennium #EstorilOpen @EstorilOpen Dominic Thiem absolutely destroying the yellow tennis ball Dominic Thiem absolutely destroying the yellow tennis ball 🔥 https://t.co/aB0MEVpGDL

Benjamin Bonzi at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Benjamin Bonzi commenced his clay season at the Monte-Carlo Masters. After winning the first round of qualifying, he lost in the next round to Jiri Lehecka in straight sets. Nevertheless, the Frenchman made it to the main draw as a lucky loser.

Bonzi was up against Dan Evans in the first round. The opening set went by in a flash as he lost it 6-0 but he put up a much better performance in the second set, taking it to a tie-break. That wasn't enough, however, as Bonzi lost the match 6-0, 7-6 (4).

He hasn't competed in any events since and will hope to pick up a few good results at the Estoril Open.

Dominic Thiem vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Dominic Thiem vs Benjamin Bonzi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Dominic Thiem -225 +1.5 (-600) Over 21.5 (-130) Benjamin Bonzi +175 -1.5 (+340) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Dominic Thiem vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Dominic Thiem at the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open.

Thiem's clay court credentials have set him apart as one of the best players on the surface. Bonzi, on the other hand, has a negative win-loss record on the red dirt when it comes to ATP matches. The Frenchman's biggest advantage is that his opponent is still finding his feet after a prolonged absence from the tour.

Millennium #EstorilOpen @EstorilOpen Do you wanna find Dominic Thiem in Estoril these days? Check every practice court. He is one of them 24/7 Do you wanna find Dominic Thiem in Estoril these days? Check every practice court. He is one of them 24/7 😅 https://t.co/Afx93RarkG

In his loss against Millman, Thiem displayed that he still has the game that took him to the top, but he needs time to get it all working again. His forehand was a bit wonky, and if he's still having trouble with it, Bonzi will surely attack it often to elicit a weak response or an outright error.

Thiem's backhand still packs a punch, and it could be enough for him to make it through the match. His serve has been hit-and-miss so far, and will need to improve to be effective again.

Bonzi has found some decent success on clay in the Challenger and ITF circuits, but hasn't been able to translate it on the ATP tour.

Thiem is still on the comeback trail, but he's playing on a surface where he's had the most success. Against a player who's not at his best on red dirt, the Austrian could possibly score his first win since his return to the sport.

Pick: Dominic Thiem to win in three sets.

