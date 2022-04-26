Estoril Open 2022: Tommy Paul vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7)Tommy Paul vs Richard Gasquet

Date: 26 April 2022

Tournament: Estoril Open 2022

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Clube de Ténis do Estoril

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Tommy Paul vs Richard Gasquet preview

Tommy Paul and Richard Gasquet will lock horns in an exciting first-round encounter at the 2022 Estoril Open on Tuesday.

Paul, the seventh seed, will be playing in his first clay-court tournament of the season. The American enjoyed a successful time on the American hardcourts last month, scoring big wins over the likes of Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov in Indian Wells and Miami. He will be hopeful of a smooth transition onto the red dirt.

Gasquet has already played a few matches on clay this year.

Gasquet, meanwhile, already has a claycourt quarterfinal under his belt in 2022. Playing in Marakkech, the Frenchman scored a couple of wins over Henri Laaksonen and Pavel Kotoz before losing to Federico Coria in three sets.

The former World No. 7 did suffer a first-round exit in his last tournament at the Serbia Open and will be keen to bounce back.

Tommy Paul vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Paul and Gasquet, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Tommy Paul vs Richard Gasquet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Tommy Paul -185 -2.5 (-120) Over 22.5 (-110) Richard Gasquet +140 +2.5 (-115) Under 22.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Tommy Paul vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Paul will be favorite on paper.

Neither player enjoys playing on the slower clay courts particularly, but Gasquet has had his fair share of success on the red dirt.

Estoril, in particular, has been a happy hunting ground for the Frenchman, who has reached the finals here on three occasions and lifted the trophy once. That said, Gasquet has not inspired much confidence with his form in recent months.

Paul, on the other hand, has been on a steady trajectory and will enter this contest as a favorite on paper. While the American enjoys playing on the fast hardcourts, he has given plenty of evidence of his claycourt abilites—even pushing Daniil Medvedev to four sets at last year's Roland Garros.

Paul will need to keep his opponent and not allow him too much time to settle into a rhythm. Gasquet definitely possesses the weapons to push his opponent, but if the American stays aggressive and targets his opponent's weaker forehand side, he should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Paul to win in three sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan