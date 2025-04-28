Estoril Open 2025: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Luca Nardi preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Luca Nardi
Date: April 29, 2025
Tournament: Estoril Challenger 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Category: ATP Challenger Series
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $258,627
Live Telecast: ATP Challenger TV
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Luca Nardi preview
Aleksandar Kovacevic will take on Luca Nardi in the first round of the 2025 Estoril Challenger on Tuesday (April 29). The winner will face Pedro Martinez or Aziz Dougaz in the next round.
Kovacevic commenced the season at the Canberra Challenger tournament, where he suffered a first-round exit. He then failed to qualify for the Australian Open main draw. Following a shaky start, the American bounced back to win the Challenger title in Oeiras and then reach the final at the Open Occitanie.
Kovacevic won his second Challenger title in Punta Cana. He defeated top-seed Alexandre Muller en route his title win. The American most recently played at the Madrid Open, where he lost to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the opener.
Meanwhile, Nardi's season so far has been inconsistent. He was impressive at the Challenger Koblenz and the Dubai Tennis Championships, reaching the final and quarterfinals, respectively.
However, Nardi suffered several first-round defeats and failed to qualify for multiple ATP tournaments' main draw, including the Madrid Open. The Italian's last main draw appearance came at the Bucharest Open, where he lost to Marton Fucsovics, 3-6, 1-6 in the opener.
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Luca Nardi head-to-head
This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Luca Nardi odds
(Odds will be updated once available.)
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Luca Nardi prediction
Kovacevic has played four matches on clay this season, winning two of them. He registered a notable win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the US Men's Clay Court Championships.
Nardi has played just one main draw match on clay this season. He has yet to register a win on the surface. The Italian has not won a match on the tour since his quarterfinal run in Dubai in February.
There is no clear winner heading into the match. Nardi could pose some problems with his well-guided shots and composure during key moments. However, Kovacevic is expected to come through due to his recent form.
Pick: Kovacevic to win in three sets.