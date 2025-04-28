Estoril Open 2025: Aleksandar Vukic vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Aleksandar Vukic vs [Alt] Nicolas Moreno De Alboran
Date: April 29, 2025
Tournament: Millennium Estoril Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Clube de Ténis do Estoril, Portugal
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP 175
Prize Money: €227,270
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/Challenger TV
Aleksandar Vukic vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran preview
Australia's Aleksandar Vukic will face the USA's Nicolas Moreno De Alboran in the first round of the 2025 Millenium Estoril Open.
Vukic, ranked 83rd in the world, has struggled with his results on the ATP Tour this year, dropping 10 of his 14 tour-level matches thus far. The 29-year-old most recently exited in the first round of the Madrid Open to 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori in three sets. He will be eager to turn his fortunes around at the ATP Challenger event in Estoril this week.
De Alboran, meanwhile, has received entry as an alternate at the 175-level event. Unlike his higher-ranked first-round opponent, the 27-year-old mostly plies his trade on the Challenger and ITF Futures circuit.
While clay is the Aussie's least favorite surface, his American has won one Challenger title on the dirt (2022 Braga Open). Unfortunately, the former World No. 107 hasn't played a single competitive match in 2025 due to a calf tear that he suffered last year.
Aleksandar Vukic vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran head-to-head
While De Alboran beat Vukic in the second qualifying round of the 2023 French Open, this result doesn't count in official ATP Tour records so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Aleksandar Vukic vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Aleksandar Vukic vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran prediction
Vukic is far from an aggressive player and has underpowered groundstrokes on either wing. The former World No. 48 makes up for his lack of firepower with his endurance and rally tolerance, though, making him one of the most difficult players to coerce an unforced error out of. The Aussie is also a clutch server, which is a quality that bodes well for him on the claycourts in Estoril.
De Alboran has a much more dynamic game than the 29-year-old. The World No. 144 hits explosive shots from the back of the court and is also capable of mixing it up with slices and drop shots. While he has impressive versatility, his flashy style of play makes him susceptible to uncharacteristic errors.
The American can't afford to give free points to an ATP Tour mainstay like Vukic. Since his first-round outing at the Estoril Open will mark the first time that the 27-year-old steps on-court for a matcbh this year, he might not be able to give his older opponent much resistance.
Pick: Vukic to win in straight sets.