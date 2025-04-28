Estoril Open 2025: Aleksandar Vukic vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Aleksandar Vukic vs [Alt] Nicolas Moreno De Alboran

Date: April 29, 2025

Tournament: Millennium Estoril Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Clube de Ténis do Estoril, Portugal

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP 175

Prize Money: €227,270

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/Challenger TV

Aleksandar Vukic vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran preview

Aleksandar Vukic tracks down a ball at Madrid Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Australia's Aleksandar Vukic will face the USA's Nicolas Moreno De Alboran in the first round of the 2025 Millenium Estoril Open.

Ad

Trending

Vukic, ranked 83rd in the world, has struggled with his results on the ATP Tour this year, dropping 10 of his 14 tour-level matches thus far. The 29-year-old most recently exited in the first round of the Madrid Open to 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori in three sets. He will be eager to turn his fortunes around at the ATP Challenger event in Estoril this week.

De Alboran, meanwhile, has received entry as an alternate at the 175-level event. Unlike his higher-ranked first-round opponent, the 27-year-old mostly plies his trade on the Challenger and ITF Futures circuit.

Ad

While clay is the Aussie's least favorite surface, his American has won one Challenger title on the dirt (2022 Braga Open). Unfortunately, the former World No. 107 hasn't played a single competitive match in 2025 due to a calf tear that he suffered last year.

Aleksandar Vukic vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran head-to-head

While De Alboran beat Vukic in the second qualifying round of the 2023 French Open, this result doesn't count in official ATP Tour records so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ad

Aleksandar Vukic vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Aleksandar Vukic Nicolas Moreno De Alboran

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Aleksandar Vukic vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran prediction

Nicolas Moreno de Alboran hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Vukic is far from an aggressive player and has underpowered groundstrokes on either wing. The former World No. 48 makes up for his lack of firepower with his endurance and rally tolerance, though, making him one of the most difficult players to coerce an unforced error out of. The Aussie is also a clutch server, which is a quality that bodes well for him on the claycourts in Estoril.

Ad

De Alboran has a much more dynamic game than the 29-year-old. The World No. 144 hits explosive shots from the back of the court and is also capable of mixing it up with slices and drop shots. While he has impressive versatility, his flashy style of play makes him susceptible to uncharacteristic errors.

The American can't afford to give free points to an ATP Tour mainstay like Vukic. Since his first-round outing at the Estoril Open will mark the first time that the 27-year-old steps on-court for a matcbh this year, he might not be able to give his older opponent much resistance.

Pick: Vukic to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More