Estoril Open 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Alex Michelsen vs (5) Miomir Kecmanovic
Date: May 3, 2025
Tournament: Estoril Challenger 2025
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Category: ATP Challenger Series
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $258,627
Live Telecast: ATP Challenger TV
Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview
Second seed Alex Michelsen will take on Miomir Kecmanovic in the semifinals of the 2025 Estoril Challenger on Saturday, May 3.
Michelsen has won both his matches in Estoril in straight sets so far. The American beat Italy's Giovanni Fonio in the Round of 16 before defeating another Italian, Luca Nardi, in the quarterfinals. Before that, Michelsen managed to win a solitary match in three Masters 1000 tournaments this year. He lost to Alexander Bublik in the Round of 128 of the Madrid Open last week.
Kecmanovic, on the other hand, has won three matches in Estoril this year. He beat Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the Round of 32, Denis Yebseyev of Kazakhstan in the Round of 16, and Nuno Borges of Portugal in the quarterfinals. Before that, the 25-year-old Serb took part in three Masters 1000 tournaments this year, managing to win only a single match. Hence, he will be eager to win the tournament in Estoril.
Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head
The two players have clashed against each other once so far. Kecmanovic won that match in Delray Beach earlier this year and leads the head-to-head 1-0 at the moment.
Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds
(Odds will be updated once available.)
Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction
Both Michelsen and Kecmanovic are solid players ovcerall and do not have any glaring wekanesses in their games. Their match is likely to witness a lot of prolonged baseline exchanges. Kecmanovic has the slightly superior groundstrokes and is likely to have an upper hand in those exchanges.
On the other hand, Michelsen probably has the superior serve of the two players. Hence, he is likely to win more easy points off his serve in the match. However, the Serb's ability to stay in the rallies longer will help him on clay. Michelsen is probably more comfortable playing on hard courts, and hence, the American might not enjoy the grind of clay much on Saturday, May 3. Therefore, Kecmanovic starts as the slight favorite to win the match.
Pick: Kecmanovic to win in three sets.