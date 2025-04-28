Estoril Open 2025: Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic

Date: April 29, 2025

Tournament: Estoril Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Clube de Ténis do Estoril, Cascais, Portugal

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Challenger

Prize Money: €227,270

Live Telecast: Global - ATP Challenger TV

Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic preview

Ethan Quinn at the Barcelona Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Rising American star Ethan Quinn will face Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the Estoril Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Quinn started the year ranked outside the top 200. However, a runner-up finish at the Canberra Challenger at the start of the season helped him crack the top 170. While he failed to qualify for the Australian Open, he was able to do so at the Dallas Open, eventually losing to Tommy Paul in the second round.

Quinn also reached the second round of the Delray Beach Open and the San Diego Challenger after that. While he qualified for the Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami, he couldn't clear the first hurdle. He commenced his clay swing in Houston with a second-round exit.

Ad

The 21-year-old was then knocked out in the first round of the Barcelona Open by Carlos Alcaraz. He came through the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open and advanced to the second round. He beat Lajovic in his opener before losing to Miami champion Jakub Mensik.

Lajovic's best result on the ATP Tour this year has been second-round appearances in Brisbane, Buenos Aires and Indian Wells. He has performed better at the Challenger level, reaching the last four in Girona and the quarterfinals in Oeiras, both clay court events. He qualified for the Madrid Open but lost to Quinn in the first round.

Ad

Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

Quinn leads Lajovic 1-0 in the head-to-head. He recently beat him in straight sets at the ongoing Madrid Open.

Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ethan Quinn





Dusan Lajovic







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

Dusan Lajovic at the Argentina Open 2025.(Photo: Getty)

Quinn has improved leaps and bounds this season and has put himself on the verge of breaching the top 100 of the rankings. Winning the title in Estoril will guarantee his top 100 debut. He also registered his first win at the Masters 1000 level by beating Lajovic in Madrid.

Ad

As for the Serb, his results have declined this year. He was ranked inside the top 80 in January and fell outside of the top 130 in last week's rankings. Lajovic was a pretty formidable opponent on clay until recently. He beat Novak Djokovic on clay when he was the top-ranked player in 2022 and also reached the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2019.

Both of Lajovic's career titles have also come on clay. However, he seems to be past his best these days. Quinn dealt with him quite easily in Madrid a week ago, scoring a routine 6-3, 6-4 win. The young American will be favored to produce a similar result given their results this season.

Pick: Ethan Quinn to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More