Estoril Open 2025: Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic
Date: April 29, 2025
Tournament: Estoril Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Clube de Ténis do Estoril, Cascais, Portugal
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Challenger
Prize Money: €227,270
Live Telecast: Global - ATP Challenger TV
Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic preview
Rising American star Ethan Quinn will face Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the Estoril Open 2025.
Quinn started the year ranked outside the top 200. However, a runner-up finish at the Canberra Challenger at the start of the season helped him crack the top 170. While he failed to qualify for the Australian Open, he was able to do so at the Dallas Open, eventually losing to Tommy Paul in the second round.
Quinn also reached the second round of the Delray Beach Open and the San Diego Challenger after that. While he qualified for the Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami, he couldn't clear the first hurdle. He commenced his clay swing in Houston with a second-round exit.
The 21-year-old was then knocked out in the first round of the Barcelona Open by Carlos Alcaraz. He came through the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open and advanced to the second round. He beat Lajovic in his opener before losing to Miami champion Jakub Mensik.
Lajovic's best result on the ATP Tour this year has been second-round appearances in Brisbane, Buenos Aires and Indian Wells. He has performed better at the Challenger level, reaching the last four in Girona and the quarterfinals in Oeiras, both clay court events. He qualified for the Madrid Open but lost to Quinn in the first round.
Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head
Quinn leads Lajovic 1-0 in the head-to-head. He recently beat him in straight sets at the ongoing Madrid Open.
Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic prediction
Quinn has improved leaps and bounds this season and has put himself on the verge of breaching the top 100 of the rankings. Winning the title in Estoril will guarantee his top 100 debut. He also registered his first win at the Masters 1000 level by beating Lajovic in Madrid.
As for the Serb, his results have declined this year. He was ranked inside the top 80 in January and fell outside of the top 130 in last week's rankings. Lajovic was a pretty formidable opponent on clay until recently. He beat Novak Djokovic on clay when he was the top-ranked player in 2022 and also reached the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2019.
Both of Lajovic's career titles have also come on clay. However, he seems to be past his best these days. Quinn dealt with him quite easily in Madrid a week ago, scoring a routine 6-3, 6-4 win. The young American will be favored to produce a similar result given their results this season.
Pick: Ethan Quinn to win in straight sets.