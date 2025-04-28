Estoril Open 2025: Learner Tien v Gastao Elias preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Learner Tien v Gastao Elias

Date: April 29, 2025

Tournament: Estoril Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Clube de Ténis do Estoril, Cascais, Portugal

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: € 227,270

Live Telecast: Global - ATP Challenger TV

Learner Tien v Gastao Elias preview

Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Day 1 - Source: Getty

American young gun Leaner Tien plays Portugal's Gastao Elias in the first round of the Estoril Open. 19-year-old Tien has turned to the Challenger tour to revive his season after some mixed results since his impressive showing at the Australian Open in January. There, Tien sent fifth seed Daniil Medvedev out of the tournament in the second round after an epic five-set battle.

The American teenager went out of Melbourne in the fourth round, but has fallen short since. A quarterfinal appearance at the Mexican Open, where he was beaten by Tomas Machac, was followed by first-round exits at Indian Wells and Miami, and again on the clay in Houston.

Learner Tien came through two qualifying rounds at the BMW Open, but was then comfortably beaten by Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 2-6. He then crashed out in the first round in Madrid to fellow American Marcos Giron.

On the other hand, 34-year-old Gastao Elias has been a professional for 17 years, plying his trade on the Challenger Tour. He's never won a title and has only progressed beyond the first round in one Challenger event so far this season. The Portuguese player is ranked 339 in the world.

Learner Tien v Gastao Elias head-to-head

Learner Tien and Gastao Elias have never played on the ATP Tour, so the current head-to-head score is 0-0.

Learner Tien v Gastao Elias prediction

2022 Bendigo International: Day 4 - Source: Getty

Learner Tien will be looking to regain some confidence after a poor start to his European campaign. The American is highly touted as a future Major-winning prospect, but his underwhelming performances against Alex Michelsen and Tallin Griekspoor in Houston and Munich suggest he needs more experience on clay

Gastao Elias has been competing at a far lower level and has been struggling for wins himself this year. There is nothing on the veteran's resume that suggests he'll be able to compete with the young prodigy, so look for Tien to win comfortably in two sets.

Pick:

Learner Tien to win in straight sets.

