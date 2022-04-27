Estoril Open 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Taberner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Taberner

Date: 28 April 2022

Tournament: Estoril Open 2022

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Club de Tenis do Estoril

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Taberner preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to reach the quarterfinals of the Estoril Open

Top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Carlos Taberner in the second round of the Estoril Open on Thursday.

The Canadian has blown hot and cold this season. He played a crucial role in Canada winning the ATP Cup at the start of the season and followed it up by reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Auger-Aliassime then won his first ATP title by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Rotterdam Open. He also reached the final of Open 13 but lost to Andrey Rublev.

The 21-year-old has hit a lean patch since then. He suffered second-round exits at the Indian Wells Masters, the Miami Masters, the Grand Prix Hassan and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Canadian was seeded third at the Barcelona Open and started his campaign with a hard-fought win over Carlos Taberner. He then beat Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. The Canadian took the opening set against Diego Schwartzman in their last-eight clash, but the Argentine bounced back to win the match.

Taberner, meanwhile, started the season in poor fashion as he suffered a first-round exit at the Australian Open. He won his first match of the year at the Cordoba Open by beating Federico Delbonis. The Spaniard lost to Alejandro Tabilo in the next round.

Taberner failed to qualify for the main draw of the Argentina Open and the Rio Open but reached the last 16 of the Chile Open before losing to Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

After a few more disappointing results, Taberner produced his best performance of the season in his Barcelona opener, crushing Sebastian Korda in straight sets. He eventually lost to Auger-Aliassime in the second round.

The Spaniard lost to Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the qualifying rounds of the Estoril Open but was handed a spot in the main draw as a lucky loser. Taberner capitalized on the opportunity and beat Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-4 to book his place in the second round of the tournament.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Taberner head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between the two players, with Auger-Aliassime leading the head-to-head 1-0. The Canadian beat the Spaniard at the Barcelona Open earlier this month.

The winner of this match will face either Benjamin Bonzi or Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the Estoril Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Taberner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime -300 -3.5 (-138) Over 21.5 (-120) Carlos Taberner +240 +3.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (-115)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Taberner prediction

Auger-Aliassime will enter the match as the slight favorite, but Taberner should not be written off. The Spaniard enjoys playing on clay and pushed the Canadian to three sets when they met at the Barcelona Open last week.

Clay is Auger-Aliassime's least favorite surface. The Canadian has posted just 22 wins from 45 matches so far on the red dirt. His game, which is based on a powerful serve and forehand, does not always hold up on slower surfaces.

The Canadian is also a great mover and his speed will be put to the test by Taberner, who has the ability to generate sharp angles from the baseline.

Auger-Aliassime was tested by Taberner the last time they met, but now that he's familiarized himself with the Spaniard's game, he should have less trouble beating him.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

