Eugenie Bouchard attends George Strait's Las Vegas concert

Former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard was in attendance at George Strait’s concert in Las Vegas, Nevada.

George Strait, an American country music singer, songwriter, actor, and music producer, performed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 2 and 3. Bouchard posted a photo of the singer performing on her Instagram stories.

“@georgestrait the legend,” wrote Eugenie Bouchard, along with a heart emoji.

Bouchard's Instagram story

The tennis star also attended Billy Joel’s concert at Madison Square Garden during the Thanksgiving holiday in New York.

“@billyjoel at msg last night,” wrote Bouchard.

Bouchard's Instagram story

Eugenie Bouchard begins pre-season training

Bouchard in action at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Following the end of her season, Eugenie Bouchard took some time off to go on a vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands. She is now back in training and posted a picture from her practice session as well as some statistics.

"We back," Eugenie Bouchard wrote on her Instagram stories.

Screenshot of Bouchard's Instagram story

Screenshot of Bouchard's Instagram story

The Canadian also took to social media the day after starting her preseason preparations to reveal how she unintentionally locked herself out of her house and the drama that followed.

"Forgot to take a pic at Pilates because I locked myself out of my house this morning and had to take Ubers to go eat breakfast. Then Tim, who has a spare key of mine, brought the wrong key, so I had to Uber to Pilates as well. This morning was an absolute mess, lol. Anyway, made it to tennis only 15 minutes late," Bouchard wrote on her Instagram stories.

Bouchard returned to the circuit in August of this year at her home WTA tournament, the Odlum Brown VanOpen in Vancouver, Canada. Her best result of the season was reaching the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open in September.

The Canadian played her final competitive match of the year at the Dow Tennis Classic, where she was defeated in the second round by Colombian Camila Osorio Serrano, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Bouchard will next be seen in the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League, which is scheduled to take place from December 19-24 in Dubai.

