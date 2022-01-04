Who is Eugenie Bouchard's new boyfriend? Canadian star confirms relationship with NFL quarterback

Eugenie Bouchard, a Canadian tennis player, recently uploaded a post on Instagram confirming her new relationship with NFL backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Bouchard, who recently returned to tennis training after spending eight months on the sidelines, also seems to be heading in the right direction in her love life.

The 27-year-old Canadian seems happy with Rudolph at her side, as evidenced by her caption:

"Obsessed w (with) you," Eugenie Bouchard wrote.

Bouchard usually resides in either Las Vegas or Miami, so this picture may have likely been taken in Rudolph's residence. The quarterback plies his trade for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

Rudolph, 26, was drafted in by the Steelers in 2018 to a four-year deal worth $3.92 million that included a signing bonus of $932,264.

However, the Oklahoma State grad has yet to set the league on fire, making only one appearance during the 2021 season.

Bouchard's new boyfriend did sign a one-year contract extension last year. As such, he has another opportunity to showcase his skills with the Steelers' starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger possibly heading towards the end of his final season at the age of 39.

Returning to Eugenie Bouchard's post, Mason Rudolph, too, confirmed his love for Bouchard with his reply:

"Love You♥️♥️," wrote Rudolph.

Mason Rudolph makes his feelings known to Eugenie Bouchard

These captions brought out a cheeky response from 2021 Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady, who is renowned for her sense of humor on social media.

Brady responded by writing, "Obsessed with both of you, sheesh."

Jennifer Brady makes a hilarious response to Eugenie Bouchard's comment.

After spending several months on the sidelines, Eugenie Bouchard recently returned to tennis training

2020 French Open - Day Six - Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard injured her shoulder sometime in 2020, after which she suffered from pain for a few months.

Unfortunately, the Canadian tennis star went on to suffer a tear in her subscapularis during her first-round match at the Guadalajara Open.

Eventually, Bouchard was forced to undergo arthroscopic surgery in June last year. She spent several months on the sidelines and only resumed tennis training a few weeks ago in December.

Bouchard also revealed that her tennis training the previous month was the first time she had hit a ball in eight months:

"The first ball I hit in 8 months!!! The day has finally arrived! I can’t believe it," Bouchard captioned her Instagram reel.

The former Wimbledon runner-up posted a reel on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen in action on a tennis court. Bouchard fell in sheer joy once she struck the first ball.

