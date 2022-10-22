Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Korda

Date: October 22, 2022

Tournament: European Open 2022

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: €648,130

Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Korda preview

Dominic Thiem in action at the Gijon Open

Dominic Thiem will face Sebastian Korda in the semifinals of the European Open on Saturday.

Thiem has produced some good performances lately and looks on course for a resurgence after missing a lot of action due to injury. He started the European Open strongly with a comprehensive 6-4, 6-0 win over Michael Geerts in the first round.

The Austrian then beat fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal clash with top seed Hubert Hurkacz, who started strong by taking the opening set 6-3. However, Thiem was far from willing to throw in the towel and fought hard in the second set, saving three match points before winning it 7-6(9). The third set also went to a tiebreak and Thiem won it 7-3 to reach his second successive semifinal.

Sebastian Korda in action at the Gijon Open

Korda suffered heartbreak in the final of the Gijon Open as he lost to Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

The American was unseeded at the European Open and started the tournament by beating compatriot Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-7(0), 6-4. He then faced fourth seed Karen Khachanov in the Round of 16.

The Russian made the first break of the match to lead 3-1 in the opening set before Korda broke him back. The American broke for the second time and then held his serve to win the set 7-5. The second set went to a tiebreak and Korda saved four set points before winning 11-9 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, he thrashed Yoshihito Nishioka 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the European Open.

Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Thiem's quarterfinal against Hurkacz lasted nearly three hours, during which he produced some brilliant tennis, winning 77 out of 106 points on his serve. He also hit 36 winners compared to 14 unforced errors.

Korda's quarterfinal against Nishioka was pretty much a cakewalk, as he won 54 out of 77 points. He served eight aces and hit 30 winners while accumulating only eight unforced errors.

Both players are good servers so there's a good chance we could see a tiebreak or two. Thiem's one-handed backhand is among the best in the game and he will heavily rely on that for winners. The Austrian constructs his points well and plays with calculated aggression. He also has impressive defensive skills which will come in very handy.

Korda won 25 out of 41 return points in his last match, but maintaining that record will be very difficult against Thiem's service game. The American will look to be aggressive and put pressure on the Austrian.

Korda might have the physical advantage entering the match but Thiem will be in good spirits after defeating Hurkacz. The Austrian might just manage to edge out a win and reach his first final of the season.

Pick: Thiem to win in three sets.

