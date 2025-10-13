European Open today's prediction: Men's singles matches ft. Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi, Marcos Giron vs Mattia Bellucci | October 13, 2025

The 2025 European Open will feature two first-round matches and four qualifiers on October 13 (Monday). The first two main draw matches will feature two prominent American players, Reilly Opelka and Marcos Giron.

In the qualifiers, three home favorites, Alexander Blockx, Giles-Arnaud Baily, and Tibo Colson, will be battling it out to get a spot in the main draw. Apart from the home favorites, other players in the qualifying action would include Valentin Royer, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Eliott Spizziri, and Yannick Hanfmann.

Let's look at some of the matches scheduled for October 13 at the 2025 European Open

#1 Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 European Open will see Reilly Opelka take on Benjamin Bonzi.

Opelka has a 28-24 win-loss record this year with a runner-up finish in Brisbane and a semifinal run at the Libema Open being his best results. His last event was the Shanghai Masters, where he lost 6-7 (2), 4-6 against Benjamin Bonzi in the first round.

Bonzi has won 21 of the 44 matches in 2025, with a quarterfinal finish in Adelaide being his best on-court outing. His last event was the Shanghai Masters, where he lost 4-6, 4-6 to Gabriel Diallo in the second round.

Bonzi has led the head-to-head, having won against Opelka recently in the only match he has played against the American in Shanghai, making the Frenchman the slight favorite to win the upcoming match at the European Open.

Predicted winner- Benjamin Bonzi

#2 Marcos Giron vs Mattia Bellucci

In Picture: Giron in action (Getty)

Another American player in action on October 13 at the European Open will be Marcos Giron, who will face Mattia Bellucci in the first round.

Giron has a 20-24 win-loss record this year, having five quarterfinal finishes in Adelaide, Delray Beach, Acapulco, Eastbourne, and Chengdu. His last event was Shanghai, where he lost 4-6, 3-6 against Alejandro Tabilo in the first round.

Bellucci has won 24 of the 52 matches in 2025, with the Italian's best result being winning the Sumter Challenger and reaching the semifinal in Rotterdam. He was last in action in Shanghai, where he reached the second round, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Tomas Machac.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Giron being the favorite to win as he is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Marcos Giron

#3 Eliot Spizzirri vs Alexander Blockx

In Picture: Spizzirri in action (Getty)

Third-seeded qualifier Eliot Spizzirri will face fifth-seeded qualifier and home favorite Alexander Blockx at the final qualifying round at the 2025 European Open.

Spizzirri has played mostly on the Challenger Tour this year, winning two titles at San Diego and Jingshan, and had a runner-up finish at the event in Cleveland. he began his campaign at the European Open with a 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-1 win over Zsombor Piros in the first round of qualifying.

Blockx has had success on the Challenger Tour in 2025, winning the Oeiras 3 Challenger and reaching the final of the Winnipeg Challenger. The home favorite began his campaign in Brussels with a 6-3, 6-4 win over compatriot Gauthier Onclin in the first round of qualifying.

They have never met on the main Tour, but Spizzirri won against Blocx at the Australian Open qualifying this year, making him the favorite for the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Eliot Spizzirri

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More