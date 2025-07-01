Every seeded player out in Wimbledon 1st round ft. Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Jessica Pegula, Paula Badosa, Zheng Qinwen

Seeded players fell left, right, and centre at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, with Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, and Jessica Pegula being among the early casualties. All three lost in the opening round.

With all the round-of-128 matches now complete, it is worth taking a look at the massacre of seeds at the hands of underdogs at this year’s tournament. Here, we have listed every seeded player to have fallen in the opening round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:

Wimbledon Ladies' Singles seeded players to have exited in Round 1:

#1 Coco Gauff

The highest, and possibly the most shocking, seeded player to fall was reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff as the second-seeded American succumbed to a 7-6(3), 6-1 defeat against Dayana Yastremska. Although to be fair, when playing at the level that she did, the Ukrainian’s power-packed game was always going to be hard to handle for anyone on grass.

#2 Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. (Source: Getty)

Jessica Pegula was perhaps as big a casualty as Coco Gauff. The third-seeded American had come into the tournament in great form on grass, having captured the crown at Bad Homburg. She, however, was completely out of sorts against an on-song Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who won 6-2, 6-3.

#3 Zheng Qinwen

In a repeat of her 2023 nightmare, Zheng Qinwen fell to Katerina Siniakova in the opening round of Wimbledon this year. This encounter, however, was more competitive, going three sets, but the Czech was the braver of the two players in the end and prevailed, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

#4 Paula Badosa

Katie Boulter came out all guns blazing against ninth-seeded Paula Badosa in front of a packed home crowd on Centre Court. She was taking all the risks, and it eventually paid off as she blew away her more fancied opponent off the court 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

#5 Karolina Muchova

It was also the end of the road for former quarterfinalist Karolina Muchova, who was just a few tournaments old in her return from yet another injury. She was unable to fend off Berlin finalist Wang Xinyu, who extended her stellar grass season with the 7-5, 6-2 win.

#6 Magdalena Frech

Magdalena Frech had played some good matches on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon, but she could not quite reach that same level against Victoria Mboko in her opener. The 25th-seeded Canadian is now primed to make the best of her lucky loser entry into the main draw, one that came as a blessing after she failed to convert five match points against Priscilla Hon in her final qualifying round.

#7 Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. (Source: Getty)

While it was a great day for one Ukrainian, Dayana Yastremska, another suffered a surprise exit. Marta Kostyuk, whose flat-hitting game is akin to Yastremska's, should spell success on grass, but went down against Veronika Erjavec 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

#8 Magda Linette

Magda Linette also fell prey to an early upset, losing against Diane Parry. The Pole eked out a tight first set, but eventually succumbed 7-6(7), 1-6, 4-6 to see her Wimbledon hopes crash for this edition.

#9 McCartney Kessler

Just like Jessica Pegula and Tatjana Maria, a grasscourt title in the lead-up to the grasscourt major did not translate into success at the Slam for McCartney Kessler. However, to be fair, she suffered a tight 6-1, 7-6(3) loss at the hands of another player who had won a grass title last month, Marketa Vondrousova.

Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles seeded players to have exited in Round 1:

#1 Alexander Zverev

Played over the course of two days, Alexander Zverev’s opening match at this year’s Wimbledon ended in defeat for him. After drawing level for one set, all just in time for curfew on Monday, the third-seeded German eventually lost in five sets 6-7(3), 7-6(8), 3-6, 7-6(5), 4-6.

#2 Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. (Source: Getty)

Last year’s semifinalist Lorenzo Musetti was another big casualty in the first round. He was lackluster in his showing against the big-hitting Nikoloz Basilashvili, who fought his way to a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over the seventh-seeded Italian.

#3 Holger Rune

It took 31 aces and four breaks of serve, but Nicolas Jarry finally prevailed over Holger Rune. In a first for himself, the Chilean came back from two sets down to prevail 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 against the eighth-seededDane.

#4 Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev’s poor run at Grand Slams this year continued as he made a first-round exit in London. The ninth-seeded Russian was out-served and outhit by an inspired Benjamin Bonzi, who came through 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2.

#5 Francisco Cerundolo

It was a maiden Wimbledon main draw victory for Portugal's Nuno Borges, but it came at the expense of 16th seed Francisco Cerundolo. The underdog overcame a slow start to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-5(5), 6-0.

#6 Ugo Humbert

Ugo Humbert also faltered on the very first hurdle at this year’s Wimbledon, succumbing to a five-set loss to countryman Gael Monfils 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-2. The latter, who is the oldest player in this year’s draw, has now won a second straight Grand Slam opener in five sets, having also posted a titanic win over Hugo Dellien at the French Open.

#7 Alexei Popyrin

Alexei Popyrin’s 2025 Wimbledon campaign also came to an early end as he suffered a four-set loss to local player Arthur Fery. The Brit won 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in what has been a great start for home players this year.

#8 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. (Source: Getty)

Injury, meanwhile, forced Stefanos Tsitsipas out of this year’s tournament. He was struggling in his opening match against French qualifier Valentin Royer before calling it quits down two sets to love.

#9 Denis Shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov’s big hitting came to naught against the steady ship of Mariano Navone, who ousted his more fancied opponent in four sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

#10 Alexander Bublik

Much like on the women’s side, grass momentum did not mean much for Alexander Bublik. The Halle champion, who ousted Jannik Sinner en route to the ATP 500 title just a few weeks ago, went down 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(5), 2-6 to Jaume Munar.

#11 Alex Michelsen

Alex Michelsen, who was playing just his second Wimbledon main draw match, meanwhile, lost the first fifth-set tiebreaker on the men’s side. He fell against Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(8).

#12 Tallon Griekspoor

Joining Bublik and others on the list of grass champions from 2025 to lose in the first round at the grasscourt major was Tallon Griekspoor. He lost to Eastbourne finalist Jenson Brooksby 2-6, 5-7, 3-6.

#13 Matteo Berrettini

It was also the end of the road at this year’s Wimbledon for former finalist Matteo Berrettini. The Italian started his opening-round match against Kamil Majchrzak strongly but ran out of steam to succumb to a 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6 loss.

