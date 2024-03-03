  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "Every time I'd turn on the TV, I was starting to question myself"- When Jennifer Capriati admitted to being distracted by Serena Williams controversy

"Every time I'd turn on the TV, I was starting to question myself"- When Jennifer Capriati admitted to being distracted by Serena Williams controversy

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Mar 03, 2024 22:30 GMT
Serena Williams Jennifer Capriati
Serena Williams (L) and Jennifer Capriati (R)

Jennifer Capriati once confessed that she was distracted by her controversial 2004 US Open quarterfinal match against Serena Williams.

Capriati told the media:

"I'd have to say it did. I mean, because, you know, I really -- I couldn't sleep, you know, even a couple times after. It was just like so much just emphasis on that."
"Every time I would kind of turn on the TV, I was just starting to question even myself, you know, about it. It was difficult and a lot of distraction maybe from that," she added.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas