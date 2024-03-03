Jennifer Capriati once confessed that she was distracted by her controversial 2004 US Open quarterfinal match against Serena Williams.
Capriati told the media:
"I'd have to say it did. I mean, because, you know, I really -- I couldn't sleep, you know, even a couple times after. It was just like so much just emphasis on that."
"Every time I would kind of turn on the TV, I was just starting to question even myself, you know, about it. It was difficult and a lot of distraction maybe from that," she added.
