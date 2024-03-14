Serena Williams once denied the claims that her father, Richard, orchestrated Venus Williams' controversial withdrawal from the 2001 Indian Wells Open.

That year, Venus and Serena Williams both delivered impressive campaigns at the WTA 1000 event, setting the stage for a blockbuster semifinal showdown. However, mere minutes before their match, Venus pulled out of the tournament due to tendonitis, leaving the spectators immensely disappointed.

Speculation soon swirled among fans about their father Richard orchestrating Venus' withdrawal to bolster Serena's chances of winning the title, with Elena Dementieva's allegations regarding the same adding fuel to the fire.

After receiving a walkover from her sister, Serena Williams took on Kim Clijsters in the final, clinching a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory. However, her triumph was overshadowed by racist abuse directed at her and at Venus and Richard Williams during the match.

Venus and Serena Williams then boycotted the WTA 1000 event from 2002 onwards, until Serena made a return to the tournament in 2015, with Venus following suit in 2016.

Ahead of her opening match at the 2015 Indian Wells Open, Serena Williams firmly stated her intention to move on from the 2001 incident, emphasizing her unwavering integrity as the only statement she would offer.

"Like I said, I'm not here to focus on what happened in 2001. I can say that I was a teenager. I have a tremendous amount of integrity from the day I stepped out on the court professionally until today. Yeah, that's all I'll say about that," Serena said in her pre-tournament press conference.

When asked about the lingering perception of her father Richard 'arranging' Venus Williams' withdrawal, Serena reaffirmed both hers and Venus' integrity, suggesting that the allegations were widely known to be false.

"Well, I think I just addressed this. I have had nothing but integrity for my whole career. Even in doubles if Venus or I touch the ball we say, That's not our point. We're clearly are incredible athletes and our whole career we've focused on that," she said.

"So to be honest, I think everyone knows that that's not necessarily a true statement. But I guess you have‑‑ you do have to ask those questions," she added.

"It's not a true opinion at all" - Venus Williams also refuted allegations of father Rinchard influencing the outcome of her matches against Serena Williams

Venus and Serena Williams

Venus Williams claimed a dominant 6-0, 6-3 win over Elena Dementieva to book her place against Serena Williams in the semifinals of the 2001 Indian Wells Open.

When Demetieva was asked to predict the outcome of the match between the Williams sisters, she alleged that their father, Richard, would decide the winner and expressed her belief that he would choose Serena to advance to the final.

"I mean, I don't know what Richard thinks about it. I think he will decide who's going to win tomorrow. But it looks like Serena because I saw a little bit of this match. She played extremely well. I think she will be in the final," she said in her post-match press conference.

Venus Williams refuted Dementieva's allegations in her press conference, saying:

"Everyone has their own opinion. No, it's not a true opinion at all. Everyone makes their own comments. That's how rumors get started. I guess rumors are more exciting than the truth."

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"