Everything that went wrong for red-hot USA team at Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025: Why Jessica Pegula & co could not break drought

Team Italy successfully defended their crown in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. They dominated Team USA in the championship match, 2-0.

Jasmine Paolini and Elisabetta Cocciaretto were the stars of the show, making no mistakes in the singles rounds. Paolini outclassed Jessica Pegula in straight sets, and Cocciaretto downed Emma Navarro, 6-4, 6-4.

Team USA have won this event 18 times in the past, but couldn't navigate past the final hurdle this time around. Let's look at three reasons why the Americans couldn't make their mark in China.

1) Team USA entered the BJK Cup Finals without Coco Gauff and Madison Keys

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys are among the top 10 players on tour. While Gauff claimed the honors in Paris, Keys made her mark in Melbourne this year.

The Americans lined up without the dynamic duo at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. They were dependent on Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Hailey Baptiste to win their singles rounds.

Gauff and Keys did not comment on their participation, but the hectic scheduling on tour could be the cause. Both players also registered a disappointing result in New York.

While Keys was stunned by Renata Zarazua in the first round, Gauff fell prey to Naomi Osaka in the fourth. The Japanese defeated her in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Pegula lost two out of three singles matches at the BJK Cup this week. She ran out of gas in the finals against in-form Jasmine Paolini.

2) Team USA's weak head-to-head record against Team Italy since 2000

Team USA are one of the most successful nations in this women's competition. They've captured the title 18 times in the past and secured 12 runner-up finishes at the event.

Despite Team USA's incredible success, they've registered some tough losses against the Italians. They lead the head-to-head against them 9-5, but have yet to beat them since 2000.

The last time they faced each other was in 2015, where Italy pinched the tie 3-2. The Americans were led by Serena Williams at the time, but Sara Errani's heroics made sure Italy went through the doubles round.

3) Jasmine Paolini's unstoppable run in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025

Jasmine Paolini is a force to be reckoned with on the women's tour. Apart from a title-winning run in Rome, she secured a runner-up finish in Cincinnati and reached the semifinals in Miami.

The Italian continued her rich vein of form at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. She started her campaign by defeating Xinyu Wang and then made her mark against Elina Svitolina. Paolini defeated the Ukrainian in the semifinals, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The 29-year-old also showed her nerve during Italy's penultimate doubles round against Ukraine. She partnered alongside Sara Errani and defeated Marta Kostyuk / Lyudmyla Kichenok.

Paolini capped off a near-perfect campaign for Italy in the championship round. Despite losing the last three matches against Pegula on tour, she outfoxed the American, 6-4, 6-2.

