Explained: How Rafael Nadal can become World No. 1 this season

Rafael Nadal's hopes of winning the Calendar Grand Slam might have been dashed by his Wimbledon withdrawal, but the Spaniard has a lot to play for in the remainder of the 2022 season. Nadal jumped to No. 3 in the ATP rankings after the conclusion of the Wimbledon Championships, with a very real possibility looming for him to regain the World No. 1 spot before the end of the season.

The Spaniard has the lowest percentage of points to defend from the total available points among the current top-40 players in the ATP rankings. He missed the entirety of the second half of the 2021 season, meaning that the former World No. 1 stands to gain a large number of points before the end of the ongoing season. His last appearance was in 2021 at the Citi Open in early August, where he lost in the round of 16.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel Unable to defend his 2,000 points at #Wimbledon , Djokovic has dropped 4 spots while Sinner re-enters the top-10 in this week's new ATP rankings! Unable to defend his 2,000 points at #Wimbledon, Djokovic has dropped 4 spots while Sinner re-enters the top-10 in this week's new ATP rankings! https://t.co/XbZgS99wIw

Out of a total of 6165 points, Nadal has to defend just 545 points, amounting to just 9%. Let's take a look at how the Spaniard can become the World No. 1 before the end of 2022.

Rafael Nadal's potential schedule and points to be won for the rest of the season

Rafael Nadal at the Citi Open, his last tournament in 2021

The Spaniard had earlier expressed his intention to play in the Roger's Cup in Montreal, a Masters event carrying a maximum of 1000 ranking points, and the US Open in New York, carrying a maximum of 2000 points, during the American hardcourt swing. Nadal's absence from both events last season means he has the opportunity to earn a lot of points from both events in 2022.

It will be interesting to see if he eventually decides to participate in the Cincinnati Masters and the Citi Open in Washington DC. After the US Open, the Japan Open and the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel are among the biggest ATP 500 events remaining this season. Additionally, the Shanghai Masters and Paris Masters are the final two Masters 1000 events to be played in 2022, after the American swing. The season will then end at the ATP finals, where another 1500 points are up for grabs.

Nadal currently has 6,165 ranking points to his name, just behind No. 2 Alexander Zverev, who holds 6,850 points, and No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who holds 7,775 points. Zverev won the Cincinnati Masters and reached the US Open semifinals in 2021, while Medvedev won the Canadian Open and the US Open, and reached the semifinals in Cincinnati last season.

José Morgado @josemorgado Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Safe points after US Open

(meaning players can't have less than that even if they don't play a match in July-August):



Nadal 5620

Zverev 5040

Medvedev 4265

Tsitsipas 4190

Alcaraz 4100

Ruud 3985

Djokovic 3570

Fritz 2705

Hurkacz 2700

Rublev 2670 Safe points after US Open(meaning players can't have less than that even if they don't play a match in July-August):Nadal 5620Zverev 5040Medvedev 4265Tsitsipas 4190Alcaraz 4100Ruud 3985Djokovic 3570Fritz 2705Hurkacz 2700Rublev 2670 I will be veryyy surprised if Rafael Nadal doesn't leave NYC as #1. twitter.com/AnnaK_4ever/st… I will be veryyy surprised if Rafael Nadal doesn't leave NYC as #1. twitter.com/AnnaK_4ever/st…

Points to defend for Rafael Nadal's biggest competitors, such as Djokovic, Medvedev, and Zverev, among others

Novak Djokovic (L) and Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open

Current No. 1 Daniil Medvedev has the highest number of points (5,200) as well as the highest percentage of points (67%) to defend for the rest of the season. Alexander Zverev has the second highest number of points to defend with 4,150. Out of a total of 6,850 points, the German has to defend 4,150 points, amounting to 61%.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has to defend 2,800 points out of a total of 4,770 points, at 59%. The Serbian player missed the build-up to the US Open, but reached the final of the Grand Slam event in 2021. Djokovic is a major doubt for the 2022 US Open as current guidelines in the US prevent him from entering the country as an unvaccinated person.

JI @juanignacio_ac



5200 Medvedev

4150 Zverev

2800 Djoković

2030 Ruud

1755 Sinner

1625 Norrie

1420 Rublev

1230 Tsitsipas

1170 Auger-Aliassime

1135 Hurkacz

1025 Alcaraz

1005 Opelka Players that defend the most points:5200Medvedev4150Zverev2800Djoković2030Ruud1755Sinner1625Norrie1420Rublev1230Tsitsipas1170Auger-Aliassime1135Hurkacz1025Alcaraz1005Opelka Players that defend the most points:5200 🇷🇺Medvedev4150 🇩🇪Zverev2800 🇷🇸Djoković2030 🇳🇴Ruud1755 🇮🇹Sinner1625 🇬🇧Norrie1420 🇷🇺Rublev1230 🇬🇷Tsitsipas1170 🇨🇦Auger-Aliassime1135 🇵🇱Hurkacz1025 🇪🇦Alcaraz1005 🇺🇸Opelka

World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas could provide a challenge to Nadal, with just 1,025 (21%) and 1,230 (24%) points to defend until the end of the season. Alcaraz. Current World No. 5 Casper Ruud has 2,030 points to defend at 40% of the total available.

With many key tournaments to go and very few points to defend, while his biggest competitors have a lot of hard work ahead of them to stay at the top of the rankings, Rafael Nadal has a great chance of regaining the World No. 1 spot for the first time since January 2020.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far