“F***ing f***ot playing pusher” – When Jimmy Connors abused Ivan Lendl during US Open 2R clash

American tennis legend Jimmy Connors abused his opponent Ivan Lendl during a match at the 1992 US Open.

Connors and Lendl came face to face in the second round of the New York Major. Despite losing the opening set, Lendl staged a gritted comeback and won the next three sets to advance to the third round.

Known for his ability to dictate rallies while maintaining the right balance between offense and defense, Lendl broke Connors seven times during the encounter. He also sent down a staggering 12 aces down his opponent's court.

With his rock-solid defense, Ivan Lendl managed to get under Jimmy Connors' skin, whose frustration was evident as he was heard abusing his opponent after losing the opening game on serve in the third set.

"F***ing fa***ot playing pusher," Connors can be heard saying in the video below.

Notably, it was the duo's last match against each other. Lendl won the tie rather easily in two hours and 28 minutes, with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 scoreline. He went on to reach the quarterfinals of the 1992 US Open, where he bowed out with a hard-fought loss (3-6, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-7) to eventual champion Stefan Edberg.

Ivan Lendl leads 22-13 head-to-head against Jimmy Connors

Ivan Lendl looks on: Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic - Day 2

Ivan Lendl dominated Jimmy Connors during their professional careers. The duo met each other 35 times, with Lendl emerging victorious on 22 occasions.

The two first faced each other in 1979 during men's claycourt championships in Indianapolis. Connors won the quarterfinal clash in straight sets en route to lifting the trophy. He didn't allow the Czech-American to win a single match in their next seven encounters.

Lendl registered his first victory over Connors at the Cincinnati Open in 1982. He outperformed his opponent in the semifinal with a 6-1, 6-1 victory and went on to win the tournament.

The former World No. 1s went back and forth, trading wins and losses until the 1984 Tokyo Indoor tournament. Connors defeated his contemporary for the one last time in the competition's final. He defeated Lendl 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 to clinch the 105th singles title of his career.

Ivan Lendl went on to win the next 17 encounters against Jimmy Connors before hanging his racket up in 1994. Connors bid goodbye to tennis two years later. Both players won eight Grand Slam trophies in their respective careers.