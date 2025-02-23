Fact-check: Did Serena Williams throw shade at Mirra Andreeva after Russian's Dubai win? Looking into the viral claim

Serena Williams stirred controversy after reminiscing about her iconic 1999 US Open victory. While she celebrated the special moment, some fans believe it was a subtle dig at newly crowned Dubai Tennis Championships winner Mirra Andreeva.

Ad

Andreeva etched her name in the history books on Saturday, February 22, by claiming her second career title and first-ever WTA 1000 trophy in Dubai. Her incredible run saw her defeat Grand Slam champions like Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Marketa Vondrousova.

The Russian secured the title with a 7-6(1), 6-1 victory over Clara Tauson in the final, becoming the youngest-ever WTA 1000 champion at 17 years and 299 days. Throughout the tournament, she dropped just one set, which came in her semifinal clash against Rybakina.

Ad

Trending

However, controversy arose just hours after Andreeva’s victory when Serena Williams took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself winning her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open—also at the age of 17. The image captured the American beaming with joy, holding the trophy high above her head.

Williams' story had a caption, which read: "You at 17 without cheating!" Many fans on X (Twitter) took it as a direct jab at Mirra Andreeva, believing she was accusing the young Russian of cheating her way to the Dubai title.

Ad

However, that interpretation was far from the truth. The 23-time Grand Slam champion’s post was actually part of an Instagram trend where users share what they were doing at 17 while staying honest about their experiences. Her caption wasn’t directed at Andreeva but simply followed the theme of the trend.

Serena Williams via Instagram Stories

While Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slams under her belt, Mirra Andreeva has yet to win one

Mirra Andreeva pictured at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships | Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams is a legend of the sport with 23 Grand Slam titles, while Mirra Andreeva is a rising star still searching for her first. The Russian has plenty of time and potential to make it happen.

Ad

Andreeva got a confidence boost after receiving high praise from Rick Macci, who coached Serena and Venus Williams in their early years. Following her win in Dubai, Macci took to X and predicted she would become World No. 1 in the future.

"She is the REAL DEAL and mentally solid as Steel. No holes in her game and mentally wired for greatness. Russian Rocket ready for blast off and coming near a center court near you. A future Number one on the launching pad."

Ad

Expand Tweet

For now, Andreeva is set to make her Top 10 debut, becoming the World No. 9 after her exploits in the Middle Eastern city when the rankings update on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas