"My heart breaks" - Tennis fans react with angst as Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semifinal citing an abdominal tear

Rafael Nadal's hopes of emulating Rod Laver's Calendar Grand Slam win ended after the Spaniard withdrew from Friday's semifinal.

Nadal, who had to take a medical timeout during his marathon quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz, was found to have a seven millimeter abdominal tear. The 36-year old, who had earlier expressed his desire to go ahead with playing the semifinals, decided against the move as he couldn't serve normally owing to the injury.

I have to pull out of the tournament. As everybody saw yesterday I have been suffering with the pain in the abdominal. That's confirmed. I have a tear in the muscle," stated Nadal at a press conference.

“I made this decision because I know I can’t win two matches. I can’t do the normal motion to serve.”

Fans have reacted to Nadal's decision with angst.

"Rafael Nadal, my heart breaks."

The Spaniard, who was on a roll at SW19 was looking good for yet another title and news of the withdrawal left fans distraught.

"Such a great run for Rafael Nadal. I hope he can make a full recovery."

Looking ahead to Nadal playing at the US Open was how one Twitter user consoled himself.

"Get better soon and focus on the prep for US Open @RafaelNadal"

The inability of the Mallorcan to play the semifinals after getting to within striking distance of a 23rd Grand Slam title was no doubt disappointing, as expressed by one fan.

"Rafael Nadal, aew, that's a shame. It's been great watching you Nadal."

Those looking forward to yet another Nadal-Djokovic final were left despondent.

The Spaniard, who battled pain and injury ahead of the French Open before going on to win a record 14th title at Roland Garros, was described as the "champion of this year" by a fan.

Jules @MaybeOneDayNd @Wimbledon @RafaelNadal My heart sadly hurts! Missing him from another semi final hurts . I wish the champion a speedy recovery! Vamos Rafa

"My heart sadly hurts! Missing him from another semi final hurts . I wish the champion a speedy recovery! Vamos Rafa."

A brief but poignant note expressed the emotions of many by wishing the Spaniard well despite the misery.

A roller-coaster 2022 season for Rafael Nadal thus far

Nadal waves to the crowd after his epic win against Taylor Fritz

Some phenomenal achievements interspersed with injuries of a serious nature have meant that Rafael Nadal has had quite a rollercoaster season thus far.

José Morgado @josemorgado Now official: Rafael Nadal WITHDRAWS from the semifinal vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon.



19-0 in Grand Slams this year but Calendar Slam dream over.



Nick makes first Slam final, awaits Djokovic or Norrie. Now official: Rafael Nadal WITHDRAWS from the semifinal vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon.19-0 in Grand Slams this year but Calendar Slam dream over.Nick makes first Slam final, awaits Djokovic or Norrie.

After a triumph at the Melbourne Summer Set 1, Nadal went on to win his second Australian Open title, getting the better of Daniil Medvedev, who was leading by two sets in the final.

The Mallorcan won the Mexican Open without dropping a set before getting past Nick Kyrgios and Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final of the Indian Wells Open after having won 20 matches on the trot.

The Spaniard lost to Taylor Fritz in the finals of the Indian Wells Open following which a rib stress fracture kept him out for six weeks. Nadal returned to action at the Madrid Open, but lost to compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Despite another loss to Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round of the Italian Open, the Spaniard created history by winning the French Open after getting past arch-rival Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

While Nadal managed to overcome his foot pain at Roland Garros, the abdominal tear he suffered at Wimbledon shattered his dreams of a calendar Grand Slam and fans will now be hoping that the Spaniard recovers in time for the US Open.

As a result of the withdrawal, Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the Wimbledon final and awaits the winner of the semifinal to be played between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.

