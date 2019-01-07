Fast 4 Tennis: Nick Kyrgios defeats Rafael Nadal as Team Australia triumph

Fast4Showdown

Fans were treated to an exhibition of tennis between few of the best players in the world when Team World took on Team Australia in the Fast 4 exhibition tournament held at the Qantas Credit Union Arena in Sydney.

The Fast 4 format is a unique one, where the first to four games wins the set in a best-of-three set format. If the two players are tied at one set all, they would play a mini tie-break, which consists of nine points, with a deciding point at four-each.

In addition to this, there are no advantage scores and 'lets' are allowed, which makes the match even more interesting and a lot quicker.

In the first match of the tournament, Nick Kyrgios took on 17-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. To the surprise of the crowd, Kyrgios bagelled a hapless Nadal in the first set, winning it 4-0. However, Nadal bounced back to win the second set in the tie-break. The mini tie-break then followed to determine the winner and it was the Australian who came out on top, winning it 5-3.

“He’s a great champion. It’s good to have him back, good to have him healthy and I’d love to see him do well at the Australian Open,” Kyrgios said after the match.

“It’s (Fast4) just a lot of fun even though 85 per cent of the place is going for Rafa, that’s fine,” he continued.

Nadal did not have a great start to 2019 as he had to withdraw from the Brisbane Open due to a thigh strain. A week prior to that, he pulled out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship as well after losing one match to Kevin Anderson.

However, he looked fit today and was able to move around the court with ease.

“The first set was quick. That’s how it works, this Fast4, and especially playing an unbelievable talent, a player like Nick,” said the world No.2 after the match.

"(But) I was there. I need to (find) a little bit more rhythm. I think it was a good start for me, a good comeback to the action in front of a fantastic crowd here in Sydney. I really enjoyed it a lot, playing tonight here. I’m happy to be back on court and happy that I’m healthy again,” he concluded.

Nadal will go into the Australian Open as the world no. 2 and hope to win his second title Down Under.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios exited the top-50 for the first time since 2015 and will hope to get things back on track in front of his home crowd at the Australian Open which begins next week.

Shortly after the Nadal-Kyrgios encounter, Milos Raonic pulled things back for Team World by defeating Australia's John Millman 4-1, 4-3(3).

However, it was Team Australia who had the last laugh as they were victorious in the doubles encounter which followed. It was a highly entertaining affair nonetheless and the match was decided on the final point, much like the recently concluded Hopman Cup.

Results:

Nick Kyrgios def. Rafael Nadal 4-0, 3-4(3), [5-3]

Milos Raonic def. John Millman 4-1, 4-3(3)

Kyrgios/Millman def. Nadal/Raonic 4-1, 1-4, [5-4].

