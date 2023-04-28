Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski expressed sympathy for Emma Raducanu and hoped to see the talented youngster regain her love for tennis and taste success again. Rusedski said that he felt sorry for Raducanu, particularly in light of her controversial press conference at the Madrid Open.

Ahead of her Madrid Open campaign, Raducanu was involved in a tense press conference, where she offered very few words in answer to the many questions posed to her. The presser was then ended abruptly. The 20-year-old could not compete in Madrid owing to a hand injury, which she later revealed.

Rusedski defended Raducanu, who he believes did the "hardest thing possible" in tennis by winning the US Open as a qualifier. The former US Open finalist feels Raducanu's feat will never be repeated.

"I am digesting the Emma Raducanu press conference from Madrid and I have to say I feel sorry for her. She did the hardest thing you can possibly do in tennis and win a major from qualifying which we will never see again in our lifetime," Greg Rusedski wrote on Twitter.

Rusedski feels Raducanu is unlucky to still not have consistency in her career with regards to her team. He stressed that the British tennis star was not ready for the fame and attention that followed after she won her maiden Grand Slam title as an 18-year-old, and that the pressure of expectations since then has negatively impacted her.

"Yes there has not been a consistent team around her since her victory which is unfortunate , but she was not prepared for global superstardom after winning the Us Open .She has felt too much expectation ever since and pressure. The freedom and joy have unfortunately disappeared," Rusedski added.

He further expressed hope to see Raducanu enjoying tennis again and feels that the youngster could end up having a great career if she stays fit and happy.

"I really hope she can find the love of the game she once had and enjoy her tennis. If she can get healthy ,stay in the moment each day ,each practise , there is no reason she cannot get back to having a great career. Unfortunately too much success, too early can be a very big burden to carry if you are not prepared for it. I really hope she can get back," the former ATP world No. 4 opined.

Holger Rune defends Emma Raducanu over press conference drama

Emma Raducanu in action at Indian Wells.

Holger Rune came to Emma Raducanu's defense in light of her Madrid Open press conference, for which she was criticized after speaking only 58 words in response to 16 questions. Rune feels that the only way for one's words to not be taken out of context is to offer very little during interviews, suggesting that Raducanu did the right thing.

"The only way to be sure not to be misunderstood is to give nothing," Rune replied to a post about Emma Raducanu's interview.

Raducanu, currently ranked No. 85, is set to drop out of the top 100 in the WTA rankings due to her Madrid Open withdrawal. She will hope to be fit in time for the Italian Open, which begins on May 9.

