Felix Auger-Aliassime continues unbeaten run against Carlos Alcaraz, beats World No. 1 handsomely to advance to Swiss Indoors Basel final

Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his marauding run at the 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel, beating Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the semifinals. Taking on the World No. 1 for the second time this year, the Canadian scored a 6-3, 6-2 victory in emphatic fashion to book his spot in the summit clash.

Alcaraz, considered by many to be the favorite to win the title in Basel, started the contest rather well, holding his first three service games alongside Auger-Aliassime. However, a break of serve to love late in the set was enough to give the World No. 9 a 5-3 lead, which he capitalized on by holding his own serve and taking the set.

The second set was a more straight-forward affair, with Felix Auger-Aliassime breaking the Spaniard's serve early to race to a 3-1 lead. From there on, the 22-year-old did not let go, breaking Alcaraz's serve once more for good measure and holding all his remaining service games to take home the victory.

Thanks to his win today, Auger-Aliassime now has a 3-0 lead in the head-to-head against Alcaraz, having previously won their encounters at the 2021 US Open and the Davis Cup earlier this year. For Alcaraz, the loss marks his third defeat at the ATP 500 level in 2022 -- previous losses coming against Lorenzo Musetti (Hamburg Open) and David Goffin (Astana Open).

Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Holger Rune or Roberto Bautista Agut in the final of the 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Swiss Indoors Basel

Following his win over Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime will battle it out with either Holger Rune or Roberto Bautista Agut in the final of the 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. While the Canadian has never faced off against Rune on the ATP Tour before, he has a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head against Bautista Agut and has won three of their last four matches.

A victory in the final would give Auger-Aliassime his fourth title of the year as well as his career, having won the Rotterdam Open, the Firenze Open and the European Open in Belgium. His only loss in a final in 2022 came at the Open 13 in France, where he lost to Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

A title run in Basel will also help the Canadian's chances of qualifying for the ATP Tour Finals in Turin at the end of the year a great deal. Right now, Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have qualified for the competition and only the remaining two spots are up for grabs.

