Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Shanghai Masters 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (12) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech
Date: October 10, 2025
Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech preview
12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters 2025.
Auger-Aliassime commenced his run in Shanghai with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alejandro Tabilo. He beat Jesper de Jong 6-4, 7-5 to reach the fourth round, where eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti awaited him. The Canadian snagged the only break of the first set, which eventually enabled him to take a one-set lead. He was all over his opponent in the second set, breaking his serve twice for a 6-4, 6-2 win.
Rinderknech lost the first set against Hamad Medjedovic in the first round but still advanced further after his opponent retired at the start of the second set. He knocked out 28th seed Alex Michelsen in the second round, and staged a comeback to upset third seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the third round.
Rinderknech was up against 15th seed Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round. The Frenchman needed only one break of serve in his favor to clinch the opening set. While the second set was more competitive, he gained the upper hand in the ensuing tie-break to score a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head
Auger-Aliassime leads Rinderknech 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2025 after the Frenchman retired halfway through the second set due to an injury.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction
Rinderknech has been on a giant-killing spree in Shanghai, taking down a seeded player for the third match in a row. He didn't even face a break point against Lehecka in the previous round to reach his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal. He also has another reason to celebrate, with his cousin Valentin Vacherot also making the last eight here.
Auger-Aliassime has been equally impressive in Shanghai. He hasn't lost a set during the tournament, and has dropped his serve just once across his three matches here so far. He erased all three break points that he faced against Musetti. He will be the favorite to continue his good run of form given his winning record against Rinderknech.
Both of their previous encounters happened this year. Auger-Aliassime won their first meeting in Mallorca in straight sets, and was on course for another win in Cincinnati when Rinderknech threw in the towel. While the Frenchman is playing some of the best tennis of his career, Auger-Aliassime's recent resurgence, record in this rivalry, and prior experience at this stage should give him the upper hand in this contest.
Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech betting tips
Tip 1: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.