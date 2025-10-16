Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Damir Dzumhur preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| European Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Damir Dzumhur

Date: October 16, 2025

Tournament: 2025 European Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Brussels Expo, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: € 706,850

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Damir Dzumhur preview

Auger-Aliassime in action (Getty)

Second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime will begin his campaign at the 2025 European Open with a second-round clash against Damir Dzumhur.

Auger-Aliassime's season has seen the Canadian player have some excellent results on the hard courts, as he won two titles at Adelaide and Montpellier to begin his season. He also reached the final on the hard courts in Dubai, coming second against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

After an underwhelming stint across the clay and grass court seasons, Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals in Cincinnati and then had a tremendous semifinal run at the US Open, losing to Jannik Sinner both times. He is coming into Brussels on the back of a strong quarterfinal run in Shanghai (lost to Arthur Rinderknech), and began with an opening-round bye in Stockholm.

Playing both at Challenger and on the main Tours, Damir Dzumhur has won 33 matches of the 63 he has played. At the Challenger level, his best performance was a runner-up finish at the Capa Cana Challenger and a semifinal finish at the Zadar Challenger.

On the main Tour level, there have been only four events where Dzumhur has gone past the third round. All of them were clay-court events, as he reached the quarterfinals in Santiago and Bastad, and had semifinal finishes at Bucharest and Umag. At the European Open, he began his campaign with a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (3) win over Federico China in the first round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Damir Dzumhur head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Dzumhur, winning the only match 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2 at Montpellier in 2020.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Damir Dzumhur odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -750 -1.5 (-235) Over 20.5 (-130) Damir Dzumhur +475 +1.5 (+160) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Damir Dzumhur prediction

Auger-Aliassime has an overall 62 percent win rate on hard courts, including an exceptional record on indoor hard courts. The Canadian player has reached ten indoor-hard court finals, winning six titles, including being a former champion at the European Open, as he won the title back in 2022 with a win over Sebastian Korda in the final.

Dzumhur has reached three hard-court finals in his career, winning two titles on indoor hard courts. The Bosnian player won the 2017 St. Petersburg Open (won against Fabio Fognini in the final) and the 2018 Kremlin Cup (won against Ricardas Berankis in the final).

Auger-Aliassime is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as he is the higher seed and is a former champion in Brussels.

Pick- Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Damir Dzumhur betting tips

Tip 1: Result- Auger-Aliassime to win

Tip 2: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets

Tip 3: Match to go over 20 games

