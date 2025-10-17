Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Eliot Spizzirri preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| European Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Eliot Spizzirri
Date: October 17, 2025
Tournament: 2025 European Open
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Brussels Expo, Belgium
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: € 706,850
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Eliot Spizzirri preview
Second seed and former champion Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to continue his title bid at the 2025 European Open as he takes on Eliot Spizzirri in the quarterfinals.
Auger-Aliassime's 2025 season reads 38 wins and 21 losses, with the Canadian player's most notable results coming on the hard courts. He has already had two hard-court title runs at Montpellier and Adelaide and has had a runner-up finish at the Dubai Tennis Championships.
In his last few events leading up to Brussels, Auger-Aliassime has revived his season's form, which saw a major dip on the natural surfaces. He reached the quarterfinals in Cincinnati, semifinals at the US Open, and in his previous event at the Shanghai Masters, reached the semifinals yet again. After receiving a first-round bye at the European Open, he began his campaign with a hard-fought 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (5) win over Damir Dzumhur in the second round.
Reaching the quarterfinals at the European Open has been the best outing for Eliot Spizzirri on the main Tour this year. Before this, the American had his best results on the Challenger Tour, winning titles in San Diego and Jingshan and having a runner-up finish in Cleveland.
At the European Open, Spizzirri began with a 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-1 win over Zsombor Piros and a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over home favorite Alexander Blockx in the qualifiers to advance to the main round. He began his campaign with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Pedro Martinez in the first round, after which he had another confident 7-5, 6-0 win over Botic Van de Zandschulp in the second round.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Eliot Spizzirri head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Eliot Spizzirri odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Eliot Spizzirri prediction
Out of his seven hard-court titles, Auger-Aliassime has won six of them on indoor hard courts, having reached an indoor hard-court final ten times in his career. He has a 5-1 win-loss record on indoor hard courts this year, having won the title at Montpellier.
Spizzirri has reached eight hard-court finals at ITF and Challenger levels combined. Of them, the American reached one indoor hard-court final at the Cleveland Challenger this year, losing to Colton Smith.
Auger-Aliassime is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match as he has an excellent record on indoor hard courts and is a former European Open champion.
Pick- Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Eliot Spizzirri betting tips
Tip 1: Result-Auger-Aliassime to win
Tip 2: One of the sets is to go to a tiebreak
Tip 3: Match to go over 20 games