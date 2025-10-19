Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | European Open 2025 Final

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (3) Jiri Lehecka
Date: October 19, 2025
Tournament: BNP Paribas Fortis European Open
Round: Final
Venue: ING Arena, Brussels Expo, Brussels, Belgium
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: €706,850
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka preview
Second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will lock horns with third seed Jiri Lehecka in the final of the European Open 2025.
Auger-Aliassime fought past Damir Dzumhur in three sets, and then beat Eliot Spizzirri in straight sets to make the semifinals. He was up against home favorite Raphael Collignon for a place in the summit clash.
A closely contested first set was decided by a tie-break, in which Auger-Aliassime came out on top to take a one-set lead. While the second set was competitive, the Canadian gained the upper hand thanks to a solitary break of serve in his favor, helping him wrap up a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win.
Lehecka beat Gilles-Arnaud Bailly and Benjamin Bonzi to reach the semifinals, where fifth seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard awaited him. Both sets went down to the wire, with Lehecka edging past his younger rival each time to register a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7) victory.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head
Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Auger-Aliassime won their previous meeting after Lehecka retired in the middle of the first set during their semifinal showdown at the Madrid Open 2024.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka odds
(Odds via BetMGM)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka prediction
Lehecka has advanced to his third final of the season as well as his second consecutive final at the European Open. He lost to veteran Roberto Bautista Agut in last year's final. Auger-Aliassime has also reached his third final this year and his second career final at the European Open. He won the title here back in 2022.
Both players have been in great form for the past two months. Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters and the Cincinnati Open with a semifinal finish at the US Open squeezed in between. Lehekca made the fourth round in Shanghai and Cincinnati along with a quarterfinal finish at the US Open.
Both have comparable win-loss records as well. Lehecka has compiled a 41-19 record thus far, while Auger-Aliassime has put together a 40-20 record. One differentiating factor has been their record against top players.
Lehecka has gone 8-11 against top 20 players this year and has lost five of his last six matches against them. Auger-Aliassime has an even 7-7 record against top 20 opposition. He has also won four of his last six matches against them, with his two losses coming against Jannik Sinner.
Indoor hardcourts are Auger-Aliassime's turf, winning six of his seven career titles in those conditions. His record against top players coupled with his record indoors makes him the favorite to win.
Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka betting tips
Tip 1: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least one tie-break.
Tip 3: The match will have at least 26 games.