Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | European Open 2025 Final

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (3) Jiri Lehecka

Date: October 19, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Fortis European Open

Round: Final

Venue: ING Arena, Brussels Expo, Brussels, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: €706,850

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Shanghai Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will lock horns with third seed Jiri Lehecka in the final of the European Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Auger-Aliassime fought past Damir Dzumhur in three sets, and then beat Eliot Spizzirri in straight sets to make the semifinals. He was up against home favorite Raphael Collignon for a place in the summit clash.

A closely contested first set was decided by a tie-break, in which Auger-Aliassime came out on top to take a one-set lead. While the second set was competitive, the Canadian gained the upper hand thanks to a solitary break of serve in his favor, helping him wrap up a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win.

Ad

Lehecka beat Gilles-Arnaud Bailly and Benjamin Bonzi to reach the semifinals, where fifth seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard awaited him. Both sets went down to the wire, with Lehecka edging past his younger rival each time to register a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7) victory.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Auger-Aliassime won their previous meeting after Lehecka retired in the middle of the first set during their semifinal showdown at the Madrid Open 2024.

Ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -110 +1.5 (-300)

Over 23.5 (-125)

Jiri Lehecka -110 -1.5 (+195)

Under 23.5 (-115)

Ad

(Odds via BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Jiri Lehecka at the European Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Lehecka has advanced to his third final of the season as well as his second consecutive final at the European Open. He lost to veteran Roberto Bautista Agut in last year's final. Auger-Aliassime has also reached his third final this year and his second career final at the European Open. He won the title here back in 2022.

Ad

Both players have been in great form for the past two months. Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters and the Cincinnati Open with a semifinal finish at the US Open squeezed in between. Lehekca made the fourth round in Shanghai and Cincinnati along with a quarterfinal finish at the US Open.

Both have comparable win-loss records as well. Lehecka has compiled a 41-19 record thus far, while Auger-Aliassime has put together a 40-20 record. One differentiating factor has been their record against top players.

Ad

Lehecka has gone 8-11 against top 20 players this year and has lost five of his last six matches against them. Auger-Aliassime has an even 7-7 record against top 20 opposition. He has also won four of his last six matches against them, with his two losses coming against Jannik Sinner.

Indoor hardcourts are Auger-Aliassime's turf, winning six of his seven career titles in those conditions. His record against top players coupled with his record indoors makes him the favorite to win.

Ad

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jiri Lehecka betting tips

Tip 1: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least one tie-break.

Tip 3: The match will have at least 26 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More