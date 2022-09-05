US Open 2022: Ajla Tomljanovic vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Ons Jabeur vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: September 6, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Ons Jabeur preview

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia reacts against Veronika Kudermetova at the 2022 US Open - Day 7

Fifth seed Ons Jabeur will take on Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

The Tunisian has had a phenomenal year thus far in 2022. She reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2 and was the runner-up at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where she lost out to Elena Rybakina in the final. She has also won the Madrid Open and the German Open to go alongside her Wimbledon run.

At the US Open, her clash against Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round was Jabeur's best performance of the tournament so far, as she won in straight sets 7-6(1), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time at Flushing Meadows.

Tomlajanovic, on the other hand, has had a dream US Open as well, with impressive wins over Karolina Muchova, Evgeniya Rodina and most noticeably Serena Williams.

She followed the win over the 23-time Grand Slam winner on Friday with an impressive display of power hitting in the fourth round against Ludmilla Samsonova, beating her 7-6(8), 6-1 to reach the last eight at Flushing Meadows. It marked the first time the World No. 49 has reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam since 2014, when she achieved the feat at the Australian Open.

ABC SPORT @abcsport A historic night in New York for Aussie tennis!



Ajla Tomljanović has joined Nick Kyrgios in the US Open quarter finals after a straight sets win over Ludmilla Samsonova.



Read more:



#usopen A historic night in New York for Aussie tennis!Ajla Tomljanović has joined Nick Kyrgios in the US Open quarter finals after a straight sets win over Ludmilla Samsonova.Read more: ab.co/3qewqcJ 🇦🇺🎾 A historic night in New York for Aussie tennis!Ajla Tomljanović has joined Nick Kyrgios in the US Open quarter finals after a straight sets win over Ludmilla Samsonova.Read more: ab.co/3qewqcJ#usopen https://t.co/Nk4AsR2ayp

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

The duo have faced each other twice on the WTA tour with their first meeting being in 2012 Casablanca, with the Tunisian taking the win. Their most recent meeting came in 2022 in Rome, where Jabeur prevailed once again.

The fifth seed, therefore, leads 2-0 in their head-to-head.

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Ons Jabeur odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Ons Jabeur Ajla Tomljanovic

All odds are sourced from BetMGM

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Ajla Tomljanović of Australia returns against Ludmilla Samsonova at the 2022 US Open - Day 7

Tomljanovic has been one of the most impressive players at the 2022 US Open. She was rightly praised for her composure and powerful hitting game in her match against Williams.

She continued to ride on the momentum with a clinical display in the fourth round winning 66% points on her first serve. Her powerful groundstrokes from the baseline were too much for Samsonova. But she will face much tougher opposition in the last eight. The Tunisian is known for variety in her game and has a powerful forehand to complement her reliable serve.

Also, having more experience in the latter stages of the event might play to the advantage of the fifth seed. The hardcourts in New York have not been the preferred surface for either Jabeur or Tomljanovic in the past, but the World No. 5's smart gameplay might prove to be just enough to overpower the Australian's baselining skills on Tuesday.

Pick: Jabeur to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shyam Kamal