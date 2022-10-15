Firenze Open 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (3) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: October 15, 2022.

Tournament: Firenze Open 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Florence, Italy.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $612,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first singles title this season

Top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and third seed Lorenzo Musetti will lock horns in a highly-anticipated semifinal at the Firenze Open on Saturday.

The Canadian was seeded first in the tournament and received a walkover to the second round as a result. Here, he beat Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-2 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Auger-Aliassime faced eighth seed Brandon Nakashima in the last eight and produced a fine performance to defeat the American 6-3, 6-4 and seal his spot in the semifinals of the Firenze Open.

Like Auger-Aliassime, Musetti also received a bye to the second round and thrashed Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 6-0 to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the Italian faced Mackenzie McDonald and started the match strongly by taking a 4-0 lead in the opening set. The American fought back and managed to break back. He also had two break points in the seventh game but Musetti saved them and eventually won the set 6-3.

The second-set started on a strong note as both players had break points in the first few games. However, Musetti broke McDonald twice and won the set 6-2 to book his place in the semifinals of the Firenze Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Musetti leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Auger-Aliassime. The last meeting between the two came in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, with the Italian winning 6-2, 7-6(2).

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Auger-Aliassime may be the higher-ranked player but Musetti has the head-to-head and home crowd favorite advantage over him.

The Canadian was very strong on his first serve in his last match, serving seven aces and winning 35 out of 39 points. However, his second serve was a little dodgy, winning only 6 out of 20 points.

Auger-Aliassime will look to make the most out of his serve and forehand to dictate play. However, he needs to make sure not to hit too many unforced errors against a tough opponent such as Musetti.

The Italian has an elegant one-handed backhand and will look to make the most out of it. He loves to play aggressively but can also defend well. Musetti has a high rally tolerance and will try to force Auger-Aliassime into making unforced errors.

The match promises to be exciting and while the Italian has the head-to-head lead, the Canadian looks to be in good touch and should manage to come out on top.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

