Firenze Open 2022 final: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs J.J. Wolf preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs J.J. Wolf

Date: October 16

Tournament: Firenze Open 2022.

Round: Final

Venue: Florence, Italy.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $612,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs J.J. Wolf preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime will aim to win his second title of 2022

Top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face J.J. Wolf in the final of the Firenze Open on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime received a bye to the second round of the competition and played his first match against Oscar Otte. He won a tricky encounter against the German 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-2 to seal his place in the quarterfinals, where he defeated eighth seed Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-4.

Auger-Aliassime faced third seed Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals and put in a fine display to win 6-2, 6-3 and book his spot in the title clash.

J.J. Wolf has enjoyed a dream run at the Firenze Open, which started by beating Francisco Maestrelli 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. He then ousted fourth seed Maxime Cressy in straight sets to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, Wolf faced Alexander Bublik, who won the opening set 6-3. However, the American fought back in the second and won it 7-5 before winning the third 6-1 and booking his place in the semifinals.

Wolf defeated Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 to reach his maiden ATP singles final.

Felix Auger-Alaissime vs J.J. Wolf head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players currently stands at 0-0 as they will lock horns for the first time on Sunday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs J.J. Wolf odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime -500 -3.5 (-185) Over 20.5 (-150) J.J. Wolf +333 +3.5 (+130) Under 20.5 (+105)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs J.J. Wolf prediction

Auger-Aliassime will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win but Wolf will be in a good place mentally after reaching his maiden singles final and shouldn't be written off.

Auger-Aliassime produced some fine tennis against Musetti, winning 37 out of 49 service points and hitting 21 winners. He also made just six unforced errors, which is quite a positive to take considering he tends to accumulate many more.

Wolf is an aggressive player with a strong serve and groundstrokes. He comes into the match as the underdog, a status that will allow him to go for his shots.

Auger-Aliassime, however, has looked in fine touch of late. If he can replicate his performance against Musetti, expect the Canadian to lift his second trophy of the season.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

