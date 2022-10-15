Firenze Open 2022: Mikael Ymer vs JJ Wolf preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Mikael Ymer vs JJ Wolf

Date: October 15, 2022.

Tournament: Firenze Open 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Florence, Italy.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $612,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Mikael Ymer vs JJ Wolf preview

Mikael Ymer in action at the US Open

Mikael Ymer will lock horns with JJ Wolf in the semifinals of the Firenze Open on Saturday.

Ymer's most notable performance this season was reaching the semifinals of the Citi Open, where he lost to eventual champion Nick Kyrgios. The Swede qualified for the main draw of the Firenze Open with wins over Andreas Seppi and Borna Gojo.

He defeated Tim van Rijthoven 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round before triumphing 6-1, 6-7(6), 6-1 over Aslan Karatsev to reach the quarterfinals. Ymer faced Roberto Carballes Baena in the last eight and defeated him 6-4, 6-2 to seal his spot in the semifinals.

Wolf reached his first quarterfinal of the season at the Citi Open, where he defeated the likes of Denis Shapovalov and Holger Rune before losing to Andrey Rublev. He also reached the third round of the US Open.

The American started his campaign at the Firenze Open by beating Francisco Maestrelli in the opening round. He defeated fourth seed Maxime Cressy in the second round to set up a quarterfinal clash against seventh seed Alexander Bublik.

The Kazakh won the opening set 6-3 but Wolf bounced back to take the next two sets 7-5, 6-1 and reach his first semifinal of the season.

Mikael Ymer vs JJ Wolf head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they will lock horns for the first time on Saturday.

Mikael Ymer vs JJ Wolf odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Mikael Ymer -163 -2.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (+138) JJ Wolf +130 +2.5 (-120) Under 21.5 (-100)

All odds are sourced from bet365.

Mikael Ymer vs JJ Wolf prediction

Ymer registered a comprehensive win in his last match while Wolf had to grind out a win against Bublik. The Swede has a 9-3 record against players ranked higher than him since August and registered wins over the likes of Jannik Sinner, Diego Schwartzman and Andy Murray, among others.

Ymer has good defensive skills but he has also added an offensive element to his game lately. The Swede's winners (60) throughout the Firenze Open considerably outweigh his unforced error count (22). He will look to put pressure on Wolf and force him to make mistakes on the court.

The American has a pretty good serve and will look to dominate his service games. However, Wolf has hit 44 unforced errors throughout the tournament and that might play against him, considering that Ymer has excelled in that department.

If Ymer manages to balance his aggressive and defensive skills while keeping his unforced error count low, the Swede will likely have little trouble in reaching his first final of the season.

Pick: Ymer to win in straight sets.

