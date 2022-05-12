Five players who have defeated Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open

Rafael Nadal has been the greatest champion of the Rome Masters that is held each year at Foro Italico. The Italian Open is one of the most important events on the ATP calendar leading up to Roland Garros. The ATP 1000 event is one of the toughest tournaments to win, especially considering Nadal's prowess at the event.

21-time Slam champion Rafael Nadal has entered the event each year since 2005. He has won a record 10 titles. Such has been the dominance of the Spaniard that he has reached 12 finals at the Italian Open since 2005. This also involves a streak of 6 consecutive finals from 2009 to 2014 and most consecutive titles won (2005-07).

Rafael Nadal has been a part of both the longest (2006) and shortest finals (2013) played at the Rome Masters. Ironically, both matches were against the same opponent, Roger Federer, with Nadal emerging as the victor in both. The Italian Open's most successful player has shown the uncanny range of tennis that he can put on display at Foro Italico.

Given Nadal's achievements on clay, and specifically in Rome, it comes as no surprise that only five players have beaten him in the tournament in 17 years. Let's take a look at those five players.

Juan Carlos Ferrero

Rafael Nadal was a three-time defending champion in Rome when he entered the event in 2008. The now 21-time slam champion's compatriot, Juan Carlos Ferrero, defeated Nadal in straight sets. The 7-5 6-1 loss for Nadal was only his second defeat in 105 matches on clay.

Just a week prior to his surprise loss in Rome, Nadal defeated Ferrero in straight sets at the 2008 Monte Carlo Masters. However, Ferrero exerted his revenge with a comprehensive win, being only the fourth player back then to win a set 6-1 against Nadal on clay.

Ferrero, a former World No. 1, would go on to lose the next match against eventual runner-up Stan Wawrinka.

The Rafael Nadal- Novak Djokovic rivalry is one of the greatest epics in tennis history. Specifically, in Rome, they have faced each other 9 times, 6 times in the finals. Nadal leads their rivalry 6-3 at Internazionali d'Italia (4-2 in the finals). In 2011, Novak Djokovic met Nadal six times and won five of their meetings.

Yet again, in 2014, Djokovic led Nadal 2-1 in that particular year. In the 2014 Rome finals, Djokovic won their encounter in three sets. Djokovic's third win against one of his greatest nemesis in Rome came in 2016 in the quarterfinals.

The Serb won all three of their meetings in 2016. Since then, Nadal and Djokovic have met thrice, with the Spaniard being victorious each time.

Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka announced himself with a resounding win against Rafael Nadal in the 2014 Australian Open final. The following year, Wawrinka yet again got the better of the Spaniard, defeating him 7-6 6-2 in Rome.

The same year, Wawrinka would lift his second Grand Slam title at the 2015 French Open, defeating Novak Djokovic in the finals. Overall, Nadal leads their rivalry 19-3.

Dominic Thiem

In 2017, the Rome Masters quarterfinals saw Austria's Dominic Thiem stun the King of Clay in under 2 hours. Playing Nadal for the third time on clay that year, Thiem lost the Barcelona and Madrid Open final to the Spaniard in previous weeks.

Thiem's 6-4 6-3 win against Nadal meant that the Austrian would enter his maiden Masters semifinals. Nadal leads their rivalry 8-4 on clay. The 2017 quarterfinals were their only meeting in Rome.

Diego Schwartzman

In their 12 meetings, Diego Schwartzman's only win against the Spaniard came at the 2020 Rome quarterfinals. Schwartzman finished as the eventual runner-up, which is till date his best showing at a Masters event. It was Rafael Nadal's sixth straight set loss in Rome and seventh overall in 75 matches.

In 2022, Rafael Nadal began his title defense in Rome as the third seed. He finds three players in this list on his side of the draw: Novak Djokovic, Diego Schwartzman and Stan Wawrinka. While Djokovic and Wawrinka face each other in the third round, Schwartzman lost to Marcus Giron in the second round.

Rafael Nadal faces Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the Italian Open.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan